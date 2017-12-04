Have England psyched themselves out of the Ashes?

The lead-up to this summer’s Ashes series was relatively subdued compared to previous encounters, when the sledging, mind games and banter have usually began well in advance of the opening Test of the series.

Yet on eve of the first Test in Brisbane, off-spinner Nathan Lyon finally lit the fuse for the beginning of this series’ verbal fireworks, by stating Australia wanted to “end some England careers” like they did in 2013-14, while also claiming than ex-English wicketkeeper Matt Prior was so scared of Mitchell Johnson that he wanted to go home mid-series.

With that, this year’s Ashes series was alive, quicker than a Bob Katter mood swing.

Prior wasn’t enamoured with being called out, and aggressively took to Twitter to defend himself, even hinting that he may take legal action for libel, stating it was untrue he wanted to leave the tour.

Mitchell Johnson then got involved, saying Lyon had only repeated what everyone else had heard, while ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan called Lyon “pathetic” for his comments.

Wow.

In the words of the great philosopher Run Burgundy, “That escalated quickly”.

Pantomime villains, silly trash talk, and sensationalistic tabloid headlines have long been a part of the Ashes, and though it started a little late this series, it appeared this encounter was certainly going to be no different.

Unfortunately, Prior’s – and to a lesser extent, Vaughan’s – reaction was a preview of how jumpy, reactive and sensitive the English were going to be.

After the first Test, it was revealed that English spearhead Jimmy Anderson had raised concerns to an umpire about “dangerous” short-pitched bowling to the tail from the Australians. Considering there was nothing illegal or untoward from the Aussie bowlers – a sentiment backed up by England skipper Joe Root – all it highlighted was that the English bowlers, or at least Anderson, were a little fragile.

Then came the real doozy, when it was revealed English keeper Jonny Bairstow had ‘headbutted’ Australian opener Cameron Bancroft outside a Perth nightclub a few weeks before the First Test.

Though the headbutt was downplayed by almost everyone involved as just an awkward and misunderstood greeting, the Australian team had some fun with it and sledged Bairstow about the incident while he was batting on Day 4. Shortly afterwards, he was out, caught at third man to a very ill-advised upper-cut.

From there, all hell broke loose.

Bairstow fronted the media about the incident, but did it so in such a formal manner – and without taking questions – that rather than downplaying the story and squashing it immediately, actually made it feel like it was affecting him.

England team director Andrew Strauss then felt the need to defend his team and its ‘drinking culture’ by saying “These guys are not thugs”. Yet he also admitted Bairstow had been naïve, and put a curfew on the squad, restricting the players from going out after midnight.

For something the English claimed had been made a ‘mountain out of molehill’, they were certainly taking it all a bit serious, and reacting to it far too strongly.

When Bancroft was asked about the headbutt in his press conference, Australian skipper Steve Smith could not hide his amusement at the situation, and laughed uncontrollably.

Even that harmless interaction was jumped on by Root, who felt Smith was being disrespectful, and urged his team to take motivation from it.

Motivation from someone laughing? It’s the Ashes. You’re down 1-0. You got belted in Brisbane. If you need any motivation, you’re in a little bit of trouble, let alone taking it from something so innocuous.

Anderson then accused Australia of “a deliberate ploy to say things close to the stump mics, so it would be picked up by the media” – which is giving the men in baggy greens far too much credit – while going on to say the Aussies were “bullies” who only sledge when they’re on top.

It was an extremely silly thing for Anderson to say.

Firstly, if you sledge when you’re losing, then you’re an idiot. Secondly, Anderson shouldn’t have been lecturing anyone for sledging, given his reputation.

Smith wasn’t going to let that fact go through to the keeper, and responded by saying it was “interesting coming from Jimmy” as he is “one of the biggest sledgers in the game”.

Anderson’s stauts is well earned, and he confirmed it by being very lippy in Australia’s innings on Saturday, when he was well supported by Stuart Broad. It was clear the English had decided they were going to ‘up’ their sledging game.

However, it would have been smarter to up their bowling game, because those two – in particular – had their line and/or length all wrong on Day 1.

Combined with Root’s peculiar, if not suicidal, decision to send Australia into bat, it suggested that England were not quite razor sharp, mentally, for Adelaide.

As you would expect, Australia capitalised. Despite Broad producing one of the best overs you’ll see to start Day 2, Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine validated their selections by batting superbly and putting Australia in a very strong position, much to the chagrin of England and their supporters.

If I had to guess, England being somewhat rattled reeks of a pre-tour meeting in which the squad was warned about how tough playing in Australia is, and that they should be prepared for an onslaught from the Australian players, fans and media.

Yet rather than preparing them, all it did was have them jumping at shadows.

The sledge of Bairstow and the ‘fallout’ from it should have been taken for what it all was: nothing. Instead it’s ‘evidence’ – in England’s minds – of how they’ll be targeted and attacked all tour. It’s confirmation bias. No more, no less.

England’s focus should have been solely on the cricket and their plans, but in the lead-up to the second Test, they seemed to be talking about everything else. Given that, after two days of play, the results have been predictable.

They can give credit to Australia if they like, but really, it’s the English that are psyching – and talking – themselves out of the Ashes.