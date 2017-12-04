Have England psyched themselves out of the Ashes?

The lead-up to this summer’s Ashes series was relatively subdued compared to previous encounters, when the sledging, mind games and banter have usually began well in advance of the opening Test of the series.
Yet on eve of the first Test in Brisbane, off-spinner Nathan Lyon finally lit the fuse for the beginning of this series’ verbal fireworks, by stating Australia wanted to “end some England careers” like they did in 2013-14, while also claiming than ex-English wicketkeeper Matt Prior was so scared of Mitchell Johnson that he wanted to go home mid-series.
With that, this year’s Ashes series was alive, quicker than a Bob Katter mood swing.
Prior wasn’t enamoured with being called out, and aggressively took to Twitter to defend himself, even hinting that he may take legal action for libel, stating it was untrue he wanted to leave the tour.
Mitchell Johnson then got involved, saying Lyon had only repeated what everyone else had heard, while ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan called Lyon “pathetic” for his comments.
Wow.
In the words of the great philosopher Run Burgundy, “That escalated quickly”.
Pantomime villains, silly trash talk, and sensationalistic tabloid headlines have long been a part of the Ashes, and though it started a little late this series, it appeared this encounter was certainly going to be no different.
Unfortunately, Prior’s – and to a lesser extent, Vaughan’s – reaction was a preview of how jumpy, reactive and sensitive the English were going to be.
After the first Test, it was revealed that English spearhead Jimmy Anderson had raised concerns to an umpire about “dangerous” short-pitched bowling to the tail from the Australians. Considering there was nothing illegal or untoward from the Aussie bowlers – a sentiment backed up by England skipper Joe Root – all it highlighted was that the English bowlers, or at least Anderson, were a little fragile.
Then came the real doozy, when it was revealed English keeper Jonny Bairstow had ‘headbutted’ Australian opener Cameron Bancroft outside a Perth nightclub a few weeks before the First Test.
Though the headbutt was downplayed by almost everyone involved as just an awkward and misunderstood greeting, the Australian team had some fun with it and sledged Bairstow about the incident while he was batting on Day 4. Shortly afterwards, he was out, caught at third man to a very ill-advised upper-cut.
From there, all hell broke loose.
Bairstow fronted the media about the incident, but did it so in such a formal manner – and without taking questions – that rather than downplaying the story and squashing it immediately, actually made it feel like it was affecting him.
England team director Andrew Strauss then felt the need to defend his team and its ‘drinking culture’ by saying “These guys are not thugs”. Yet he also admitted Bairstow had been naïve, and put a curfew on the squad, restricting the players from going out after midnight.
For something the English claimed had been made a ‘mountain out of molehill’, they were certainly taking it all a bit serious, and reacting to it far too strongly.
When Bancroft was asked about the headbutt in his press conference, Australian skipper Steve Smith could not hide his amusement at the situation, and laughed uncontrollably.
Even that harmless interaction was jumped on by Root, who felt Smith was being disrespectful, and urged his team to take motivation from it.
Motivation from someone laughing? It’s the Ashes. You’re down 1-0. You got belted in Brisbane. If you need any motivation, you’re in a little bit of trouble, let alone taking it from something so innocuous.
Anderson then accused Australia of “a deliberate ploy to say things close to the stump mics, so it would be picked up by the media” – which is giving the men in baggy greens far too much credit – while going on to say the Aussies were “bullies” who only sledge when they’re on top.
It was an extremely silly thing for Anderson to say.
Firstly, if you sledge when you’re losing, then you’re an idiot. Secondly, Anderson shouldn’t have been lecturing anyone for sledging, given his reputation.
Smith wasn’t going to let that fact go through to the keeper, and responded by saying it was “interesting coming from Jimmy” as he is “one of the biggest sledgers in the game”.
Anderson’s stauts is well earned, and he confirmed it by being very lippy in Australia’s innings on Saturday, when he was well supported by Stuart Broad. It was clear the English had decided they were going to ‘up’ their sledging game.
However, it would have been smarter to up their bowling game, because those two – in particular – had their line and/or length all wrong on Day 1.
Combined with Root’s peculiar, if not suicidal, decision to send Australia into bat, it suggested that England were not quite razor sharp, mentally, for Adelaide.
As you would expect, Australia capitalised. Despite Broad producing one of the best overs you’ll see to start Day 2, Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine validated their selections by batting superbly and putting Australia in a very strong position, much to the chagrin of England and their supporters.
If I had to guess, England being somewhat rattled reeks of a pre-tour meeting in which the squad was warned about how tough playing in Australia is, and that they should be prepared for an onslaught from the Australian players, fans and media.
Yet rather than preparing them, all it did was have them jumping at shadows.
The sledge of Bairstow and the ‘fallout’ from it should have been taken for what it all was: nothing. Instead it’s ‘evidence’ – in England’s minds – of how they’ll be targeted and attacked all tour. It’s confirmation bias. No more, no less.
England’s focus should have been solely on the cricket and their plans, but in the lead-up to the second Test, they seemed to be talking about everything else. Given that, after two days of play, the results have been predictable.
They can give credit to Australia if they like, but really, it’s the English that are psyching – and talking – themselves out of the Ashes.
December 4th 2017 @ 6:16am
Jumbo said | December 4th 2017 @ 6:16am | ! Report
Why does this happen every series with Australia though? No one they play against seems to find their behaviour acceptable.
If I angered everyone I interacted with, I might start to wonder if the problem was… me.
December 4th 2017 @ 6:35am
Jameswm said | December 4th 2017 @ 6:35am | ! Report
The Aussies are used to playing this way and have a good idea where to draw the line. The opposition are expecting tough talk but are initially taken aback and go overboard retaliating.
Happens a lot with India too.
December 4th 2017 @ 6:48am
Ryan O'Connell said | December 4th 2017 @ 6:48am | ! Report
To stay on a theme from the article, it’s confirmation bias. Australia has a reputation, summarised by the “Ugly Aussies” nickname. It’s a reputation earned by Ian Chappell’s 70s team, and reinforced by Steve Waugh’s (then Ricky Ponting’s) team which – led by Waugh, Warne, Hayden, Symonds, McGrath, etc – certainly weren’t shy of sledging.
Now, when teams play Australia, they feel they’re going to cop it, and any minor interaction is presented as evidence the Aussie’s are the worst sledgers, who act poorly. Fans pick up on it too, and react.
Never mind the fact other teams have generally be way worse than Australia; which is supported by the list of ICC infringements over the last 10 years.
Virat Kohli gets away with murder every time he plays Australia, with behaviour that would have any Aussie vilified.
He’s smart. He knows the Aussie’s reputation, and uses it to his advantage.
England are no saints.
Anderson’s behaviour over his career is way worse than anyone in the current Australian team (apart, perhaps, from Warner’s incident with Joe Root). He proudly writes about his sledging in his book.
Craig Overton told a Pakistan-born player to “go back to your own f—ing country” in County cricket. I can imagine the reaction of an Australian had said that. Ditto, the Stokes and Bairstow off-field incidents.
I think Australia’s opponents (both players, fans and media) talk themselves into a narrative, and then use any small evidence available to support it, rather than the reality.
(Or I could just be biased myself!)
December 4th 2017 @ 7:01am
Neil Back said | December 4th 2017 @ 7:01am | ! Report
Confirmation bias – or you protest too much?
Seems to me Jumbo’s observation is as succinct as it is insightful and accurate.
December 4th 2017 @ 7:08am
Ryan O'Connell said | December 4th 2017 @ 7:08am | ! Report
Perhaps. Perhaps not.
Though it’s the English doing most of the protesting at present, wouldn’t you agree?
December 4th 2017 @ 7:12am
Neil Back said | December 4th 2017 @ 7:12am | ! Report
That really doesn’t work as a point here.
December 4th 2017 @ 7:15am
Ryan O'Connell said | December 4th 2017 @ 7:15am | ! Report
Considering that’s the point of the story, it actually does.
December 4th 2017 @ 6:43am
Chris Love said | December 4th 2017 @ 6:43am | ! Report
Great Read. This English team are terrible. Only rain will save them.
December 4th 2017 @ 7:02am
Neil Back said | December 4th 2017 @ 7:02am | ! Report
Also succinct and accurate regarding this English team – although not necessarily insightful.
December 4th 2017 @ 6:49am
VanMac said | December 4th 2017 @ 6:49am | ! Report
What a particularly rubbish article.
You have the Ashes won in your mind, writer.
Pls feel free to slap yourself on the back.
I have clocked your name & as a new member here…i wont be reading your input anymore.
December 4th 2017 @ 7:00am
KJ said | December 4th 2017 @ 7:00am | ! Report
Care to discuss what points you disagree with?