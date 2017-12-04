Five thoughts from Day 2 in Adelaide

Two days done at Adelaide Oval and Australia are in a strong position, England saved from serious crisis only by some timely rain on Sunday night. Here are some of my thoughts on the second day at Adelaide Oval.

England dodge a bullet late on Day 2

There would have been no more relieved man in Adelaide last night than Joe Root when a furious 15-minute rainburst washed out the majority of the final session.

Australia are still in a commanding position, however they would have been left frustrated by the wet outfield denying them another 90 minutes under lights at a wounded England side last night.

It has been a chastising couple of days for Root, after watching Australia compile 8/442 declared after gambling and deciding to bowl after winning the toss on Day 1.

Root would have known the consequences if England had lost 4-5 wickets last night against a fired up Australian attack and, whilst they started solidly enough with the bat, it can be a slippery slope once Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins gets into their groove with a pink ball under the lights.

In reality, it’s only momentary respite for Root who will know he needs a big innings today to prevent England from slipping towards an irretrievable position in the Test and in the series.

Shaun Marsh delivers on the big stage

When I said I wouldn’t have picked Shaun Marsh it had nothing to do with his overall class and talent as a batsman.

At his very best, like he was here, he is in the top few players in the country technically and skills wise.

That’s why the selectors keep going back to him and what has been so frustrating about his stop/start Test career.

Marsh delivered in another big moment here with perhaps the finest century of the five 100s that now make up his Test career.

Marsh was patient, disciplined and managed to up the tempo when required in a pink ball Test where you’re never quite set as a batsman.

The selectors will feel vindicated, and the only thing that will stop Marsh now being a permanent fixture throughout the summer would be another untimely injury.

Paine plays freely

Australian Selectors 2 – The majority of the general public 0. When you watched Tim Paine bat yesterday, it’s mystifying that he hasn’t had a First Class century since 2006.

It’s equally baffling that his First Class average has dipped to around 28. His stylish half century yesterday bore that of a man with plenty of time at the crease who could score effortlessly off front and back foot.

Paine came in with Australia under a bit of pressure at 5/209, having lost Peter Handscomb early on Day 2. However, he immediately batted with intent, and chanced his arm a couple of times to help well and truly wrestle the momentum back Australia’s way.

He dominated his breezy 85-run sixth wicket partnership with Marsh, before getting out to a soft dismissal as he picked out deep square with a pull shot.

Much like Marsh, Paine’s career has been frustrated by injuries, and if he can get a break from his body he might just prove an inspired selection if he can produce more performances like yesterday.

Day-night Test jury remains out

I am a fan of the concept of day-night Test matches. However I’m still not convinced they are going to be the saviour of Test Cricket over time.

On Day 1 in Adelaide we witnessed a crowd of over 50000, yet probably only a third of the spectators remained for the final session. This on a weekend, in the biggest series we know in Test Cricket.

What’s it going to look like on a cold Monday night, against a West Indies or Pakistan?

Then last night a 10-minute rain shower resulted in an outfield that wouldn’t dry and the crowd that did hang around were left stranded with the final 90 minutes being washed out.

If we really want to sell this contest then a wet outfield shouldn’t be enough to keep the players off the field and in the dugouts.

It will be interesting to see how many patrons hang around for the night sessions on the remaining three work days of the Test.

Anderson struggles again

There is no doubt Jimmy Anderson will go down as an all-time great Test bowler, however he continues to function rather than flourish in Australia.

Through one and a half Test matches so far, Anderson has just 3 wickets from 3 innings at an average over 50.

That’s not the impact you need from the leader of your attack. Anderson hasn’t bowled terribly, indeed he has only conceded 151 runs from 70 overs at an economy rate of just over 2 runs per over.

However, despite the stranglehold he has managed runs wise, Anderson doesn’t look anywhere near the threat he is in England.

He swung the ball spasmodically, and was unlucky to have a couple of LBW decisions he initially won, against both Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine, reversed.

Anderson has a moderate record in Australia – now in his fifteenth Test match on these shores, he has less than 50 total wickets at an overall average of 39.