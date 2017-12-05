Is playing away from home now an advantage?

The massive crowd at Etihad, the intense atmosphere at Pirtek Stadium, playing away to all conquering teams like Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC.

Playing away should be a difficult experience for most A-League clubs in the same way playing at home should give a team the advantage.

However, this season there has been a slight of pace. Away teams aren’t as intimidated as Round 9 of the A-League saw a record equalled that was set in the inaugural campaign.

After nine rounds, 16 victories have gone to the visitors, which as mentioned above is the most since the 2005-06 season

Here is the full list below, and you’ll notice a trend, four of the top six are the past four seasons which begs the question, is it becoming easier for away teams to win?

Number of away wins after nine rounds

-2017-18 – 16

-2005-06 – 16

-2014-15 – 14

-2012-13 – 14

-2016-17 – 13

-2015-16 – 12

-2009-10 – 12

-2006-07 – 12

-2011-12 – 11

-2008-09 – 10

-2007-08 – 10

-2013-14 – 8

-2010-11 – 8

Is it coincidental? Is it due to the quality of the opposition? The top three teams Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets, and Melbourne City all have three away wins already this season.

Is due to poor crowds? Attendances figures have failed to reach more than approximately 10,000 22 times this season, nine times they away team has walked out with all three points.

After nine rounds the away team have won 16 matches this season, the most since the maiden A-League, but for some clubs, they have always been dominant away from home at particular venues.

Best away streaks in A-League history

-Brisbane Roar 13 matches at Central Coast Stadium (November 2005-November 2012)

-Perth Glory 9 matches at McDonald Jones Stadium (December 2011-)

-Western Sydney Wanderers 8 at McDonald Jones Stadium (April 2013-)

-Sydney FC 7 matches at McDonald Jones Stadium (February 2012-)

-Central Coast Mariners 7 matches at McDonald Jones Stadium (December 2012-)

So will we see a resurgence from home sides this week, or will the visitors continue their rich vein of form?