Tim Cahill has agreed to part ways with Melbourne City, leaving the A-League club effective immediately.
Cahill spoke critically about his lack of playing time at the club after the Socceroos qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and his decision to leave the side would appear to be aimed at getting himself more time on the pitch ahead of next year’s tournament.
Cahill has played a grand total of 100 minutes for the club across six appearances in the 2017-18 season, yet he remains a key player for the national team.
His brace against Syria helped Australia through to the final round of World Cup qualifying, and he started in the second leg against Honduras despite picking up a nasty ankle injury the week before the crucial playoff.
The move is the second major shake-up at City in recent weeks, after assistant coach Michael Valkanis left the club in late November.
It is not known where Cahill is likely to head following his departure from City.
“I want to thank Melbourne City, the players and the staff, and especially the fans,” Cahill said.
“It was amazing to help bring the first piece of silverware to this club, and this makes me very proud. My experience here has been great and I have enjoyed contributing to the culture inside the club, being asked to take on a leadership role and, most importantly, being able to mentor a lot of the younger players – something I will continue to do in the future.
“I wish the club, head coach, players and all the fans all the very best for the rest of the season.”
Melbourne City CEO Scott Munn hailed Cahill’s impact at the club.
“Tim has been part of Melbourne City during a significant period in its history, scoring the winning goal in the FFA Cup Final and contributing 13 goals in his first season in the A-League,” Munn said.
“We are grateful for his professionalism, leadership and mentorship of the playing group, particularly the younger players, to whom he has been a great source of inspiration and learning.
“Everyone at Melbourne City wishes Tim the best of luck for the future, and thanks him for his contribution to the Club and to the Australian game.”
December 6th 2017 @ 9:51am
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Not surprised
I think Cahill will take Matt Simon spot on the bench at Sydney FC
December 6th 2017 @ 10:01am
punter said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Gosh you Newcastle boys (Fadida) stick together.
December 6th 2017 @ 10:06am
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Come on punter .
Cahill or Simon who do u prefer ?
December 6th 2017 @ 10:37am
punter said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Double winners, FFA cup winners, 5 pts clear & yet to hit their peak, do we need any help from Australia’s greatest goal scorer, do we need any changes.
December 6th 2017 @ 10:50am
Kangajets said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:50am | ! Report
Punter
Just having a bit of fun mate
December 6th 2017 @ 9:53am
Stevo said | December 6th 2017 @ 9:53am | ! Report
So long and thanks for the fish. But what is this all about anyway??????????????????????? Curious
December 6th 2017 @ 9:54am
chris said | December 6th 2017 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Not surprised really. Especially with a new coach coming in.
Not sure if any A-League club would actually start him though
December 6th 2017 @ 10:08am
rakshop said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:08am | ! Report
The Aloisi’s might…….. With Kristensen, Khalfalah, Papadopolous, Holman, Theo and North not available last week….. they were worried that the starting age of the team had slipped below 30!
December 6th 2017 @ 10:23am
chris said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:23am | ! Report
haha you may be right. Im pretty sure Cahill has something already lined up. Being on the bench at City is better than being on the bench at home.
Im sure he will announce it in the next few days.
December 6th 2017 @ 10:52am
pete4 said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:52am | ! Report
Cahill averaging only 16 minutes of game time at City this season
December 6th 2017 @ 10:05am
George K said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Is anyone really surprised by this?
I’d be interested in hearing a city fan’s view on the issue. Whether they saw this coming or not.
December 6th 2017 @ 10:18am
marco said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
“Melbourne City CEO Scott Munn hailed Cahill’s impact at the club”………………………who is he kidding!
December 6th 2017 @ 10:26am
punter said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
Winning goal in the FFA cup win, winning goal in a derby, with goal of the year in is debut.
December 6th 2017 @ 10:32am
JonJax said | December 6th 2017 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Australia needs TC fit for WC 18, Against the All Whites , Peru looked vulnerable aerially –
Game 3 will be crucial for the Socceroos.
On so many levels MC proving disruptive to Australia’s best interest !