Tim Cahill has agreed to part ways with Melbourne City, leaving the A-League club effective immediately.

Cahill spoke critically about his lack of playing time at the club after the Socceroos qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and his decision to leave the side would appear to be aimed at getting himself more time on the pitch ahead of next year’s tournament.

Cahill has played a grand total of 100 minutes for the club across six appearances in the 2017-18 season, yet he remains a key player for the national team.

His brace against Syria helped Australia through to the final round of World Cup qualifying, and he started in the second leg against Honduras despite picking up a nasty ankle injury the week before the crucial playoff.

The move is the second major shake-up at City in recent weeks, after assistant coach Michael Valkanis left the club in late November.

It is not known where Cahill is likely to head following his departure from City.

“I want to thank Melbourne City, the players and the staff, and especially the fans,” Cahill said.

“It was amazing to help bring the first piece of silverware to this club, and this makes me very proud. My experience here has been great and I have enjoyed contributing to the culture inside the club, being asked to take on a leadership role and, most importantly, being able to mentor a lot of the younger players – something I will continue to do in the future.

“I wish the club, head coach, players and all the fans all the very best for the rest of the season.”

Melbourne City CEO Scott Munn hailed Cahill’s impact at the club.

“Tim has been part of Melbourne City during a significant period in its history, scoring the winning goal in the FFA Cup Final and contributing 13 goals in his first season in the A-League,” Munn said.

“We are grateful for his professionalism, leadership and mentorship of the playing group, particularly the younger players, to whom he has been a great source of inspiration and learning.

“Everyone at Melbourne City wishes Tim the best of luck for the future, and thanks him for his contribution to the Club and to the Australian game.”