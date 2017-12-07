FFA still under Lowy’s leadership – for now

Steven Lowy has been granted a stay of execution but FIFA will be well in charge when it returns to Australia to lead bitterly divided stakeholders through more negotiations.
A complete FIFA takeover is off the table for now, but the fate of the Football Federation Australia chairman – who has mentioned legal action if FIFA takes over – remains in the balance.
Football’s world governing body says it will “define the terms of reference” for a new congress review working group seeking to broker a compromise on the future of the local game.
Australia’s warring factions had been waiting nervously for FIFA’s expected takeover following last week’s failure to achieve consensus on an expanded congress.
The body, which elects FFA’s board, has long been deemed undemocratic by FIFA.
The A-League clubs, players’ union and the women’s game have all been campaigning for a bigger voice.
Three days after FIFA discussed the protracted affair at its member associations committee meeting in Zurich, FFA received a letter from deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban containing no mention of direct intervention via a normalisation committee.
But it made clear intervention will still occur, albeit of a softer nature.
Boban stated FIFA had decided to allow for a congress review working group to be established “provided that FIFA and AFC are fully involved in the process and that a clear roadmap ensuring a timely conclusion with the adoption of a more inclusive and representative membership model is established”.
To that end, FIFA and AFC officials will return to Sydney in the new year – six months after August’s delegation witnessed an embarrassing show of the domestic game’s governance – to try and force a compromise from the deeply opposed parties over the make-up of the congress votes.
The FIFA and AFC officials will first meet with the stakeholders, which the letter again explicitly named as the member federations, A-League clubs and Professional Footballers Australia.
It will also meet with the Association of Australian Football Clubs, the body that represents the NPL and has been vying for a seat at the table on the congress.
Based on that feedback, the delegation will then “define the terms of reference of the congress review working group, which include its objective, composition, mandate and timeline”.
An FFA release on Thursday painted the picture rather more like a win for the under-fire Lowy, implying that FFA would be establishing the working group itself.
“FIFA’s ruling gives all of us a chance to take a fresh look at how the congress can best represent the Australian football community, with the direct involvement of FIFA and AFC officials in that process,” Lowy said.
“In a wider sense, this process will enable all Australian stakeholders to work together on a shared vision for our game at every level.”
December 7th 2017 @ 1:17pm
Midfielder said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
This follows the recommendation made by Vic Football…
The Vic state Fed wrote to FIFA after the vote seeking FIFA come in and moderate an answer.
Their reason was they don’t think the clubs wanted to comprise they wanted FFA management out and in their opinion FFA could not negotiate.
When all said and done… FIFA have paid very careful attention and have come to the conclusion they need to step in but they don’t need a NC… more take a position to bring the parties together …
IMO what this is a warning to all parties to work together and if not FIFA may simply tell the parties do this…
The independent world governing body has obviously after consideration of all the facts and in speaking to all the parties set up a procedure where they don’t consider some parties came to the negotiation table to discuss but in the belief FIFA would appoint a NC and sack the board… It seems to have back fired on them…
FIFA still want change but see that they have to step in and take charge of the process as it appears they don’t trust some of the parties to negotiate in good faith or maybe they don’t trust any of the parties.
This will more than likely get a desired result earlier…
I could be wrong but it appears to me FIFA want a different outcome than what any of the parties have suggested to date …. FIFA will essentially be in charge and FIFA guidelines will be the outcome … it will happen quite quickly and should be closer to what the grassroots want ..
FIFA will not appoint a Australian NC… they will step in and bring the parties together to work within FIFA general laws.
My guess is this will include procedures and KPI’s for a second division and P & R…
December 7th 2017 @ 1:29pm
Cousin Claudio said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:29pm | ! Report
Spot on Midfielder.
Lets hope the FFA have the freedom and power to get the A-League buzzing again with the lucrative holiday season coming up.
Warring factions should put aside their differences and work together over the next few weeks, before the next bunch of overpaid, corrupt FIFA “consultants” rock up in town.
What’s the viable alternative to Lowy and the FFA anyway?
December 7th 2017 @ 1:48pm
Waz said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
“What’s the viable alternative to Lowy and the FFA anyway?” … well we wouldn’t know would we, under Lowy’s absolute control on football no other contender ever emerged.
Sepp Blatter would be a better option than Steven Lowy imo, at least he cared about football unlike Lowy.
December 7th 2017 @ 2:01pm
Cousin Claudio said | December 7th 2017 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
Before you kick someone out, you need a meaningful replacement.
Lets set up the independent body first and then transition to the new model.
I’m happy to get rid of Lowy and the lot of them, but lets provide the pathway to a better set up first, not just throw the noose over the gallows and call for his head.
December 7th 2017 @ 1:32pm
Waz said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
Mid,
The only thing FIFA will work on is the structure of congress and ensuring appropriate representation.
It will not work on Div 2 or pro/rel or anything else. Just congress.
Whether the various parties can use this time to agree change only time will tell. I hope they will but I fear they won’t.
What is certain is Lowy is about to lose absolute control
December 7th 2017 @ 1:37pm
Midfielder said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
Waz
IMO FIFA have decided to step in directly and take control thereby bi-passing an NC.
FIFA will expand the congress and IMO make recommendations pertaining to a second div and P & R.
This IMO is a excellent outcome very well hidden in FIFA saying we are here to moderate …
December 7th 2017 @ 1:46pm
Waz said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:46pm | ! Report
They can’t/won’t make recommendations – that’s not their job and legally would be overstepping the mark. They will leave all that to congress to get on with.
But I agree it’s probably a good move, especially if Lowy was prepared to go nuclear by dragging this into the courts.
December 7th 2017 @ 1:30pm
JAJI said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
I used to love watching Boban in the 1990s for AC Milan
In a perfect scenario I would have an independently run A League and the FFA still running the National sides etc. Too hard to do both as we are seeing at the moment
December 7th 2017 @ 1:57pm
Nemesis said | December 7th 2017 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
This is an amazingly good outcome for AUS football.
FIFA will set the rules for what it wants from the new FFA Congress, but AUS football has avoided the uncertainty that could have followed by ousting the FFA Board and potentially have upset existing sponsors & broadcasters and even pushed forward legal challenges, which would benefit no one except the legal industry.