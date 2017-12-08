Is Andrija Kaluderovic the most in-form A-League striker?

At the beginning of the season names such as Besart Berisha, Bobo, Roy O’Donovan, and Bruno Fornaroli were hotly tipped to win the Golden Boot, but after nine rounds there’s a surprise joint leader on the goalscoring charts.

Wellington Phoenix’s Andrija Kaluderovic netted two impressive headers in the Phoenix’s 3-2 loss to Melbourne Victory on the weekend to take his tally to seven with O’Donovan. But how does he compare to the A-League’s other top talismen?

The New Zealand-based club currently find themselves at the bottom of the table after nine rounds. It’s not entirely unfamiliar territory for the Nix, as they have spent 27 rounds in last place since joining the competition in 2007. They have also finished the season with the wooden spoon twice.

As things stand, the Nix wouldn’t make the finals if the season ended tomorrow. If they fail to do so, Kaluderovic could become just the fifth player to win the Golden Boot without his team making the finals. Alex Brosque, Bobby Despotovski (in 2005-06), Shane Smeltz (2008-09) and Adam Taggart (2013-14) have also accomplished this silver lining of feats.

The ex-Serbian international also has one of the best goals per game ratio in A-League history after scoring five times in ten matches while playing for Brisbane in the 2014-15 season.

Goals per game

-Ross McCormack. Six goals in eight games: 0.75

-Bruno Fornaroli. 42 goals in 56 games: 0.75

-Johan Absalonsen. Two goals in three games: 0.667

-Benito Carbone. Two goals in three games: 0.667

-Andrija Kaluderovic. 12 goals in 18 games: 0.667

Let’s compare Kaluderovic to his peers this season.

Andrija Kaluderovic

-Eight matches

-Seven goals

-97.6 minutes per goal

-One penalty scored

-11 shots on target

-10 fouls won

-Six key passes

-79 passes made

Roy O’Donovan

-Six matches

-Seven goals

-77.1 minutes per goal

-One penalty scored

-One penalty won

-11 shots on target

-10 fouls won

-One assist

-Five key passes

-57 passes made

Bobo

-Nine matches

-Six goals

-119 minutes per goal

-Two penalties scored

-12 shots on target

-14 fouls won

-Two assists

-Seven key passes

-161 passes made

Ross McCormack

-Eight matches

-Six goals

-107 minutes per goal

-Three penalties scored

-One penalty won

-15 shots on target

-10 fouls won

-Seven key passes

-118 passes

It’s hard to say whether Kaluderovic would’ve scored more goals if Phoenix were in better form, but he’s doing a heck of a job as is. If the Nix are to make the finals they are going to need Kaluderovic to keep firing.