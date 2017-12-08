Darcy Moore will star in defence

Make no mistakes about it, Darcy Moore will star playing as a key defender.

The rumours surrounding a potential move to the backline have been around ever since the end of another disappointing Collingwood season, where Moore played as the number one target inside forward 50, initially struggling before improving his performances as a forward/ruckman in the middle stages of the year.

Moore’s inability to dominate games as a tall forward should be expected at a young age, but what the 201cm athlete possesses is an unquestionable aerial ability and superstar potential.

At the Collingwood Member’s Forum earlier this week, Nathan Buckley confirmed that Moore would spend more time in the backline in 2018, a move that in my opinion will benefit Darcy immensely.

Playing behind the ball allows you to see the play unfold in front of you and gives high-marking players like Darcy the opportunity to fully utilise their greatest asset.

As a TAC Cup jet for the Oakleigh Chargers, Moore played either end of the ground, with most scouting reports suggesting he looked more comfortable running straight at the footy as a defender.

Intercept marking is a vital component in today’s game and an asset the best teams generally excel at, and a Magpie backline with Jeremy Howe, Darcy Moore and possibly Ben Reid would be in the elite bracket of the competition in this regard.

Reid’s career is a perfect example for young Moore in fact, as he was drafted at pick 8 in the 2006 draft (one higher than Moore in 2014) as a key forward.

After a few seasons struggling to make a strong impact in the forward half, the Pies shifted Reid to defence, where he used his elite ability to read the play and pick off opposition kicks, ultimately being named in the 2011 All-Australian side.

Moore’s career may follow a similar path, and with the competition opting for smaller forward lines in recent times, his loss up front may not be as big of a hit as it seems.

Another recurring theme in Moore’s scouting reports coming out of his junior football was his leadership credentials, captaining the Oakleigh Chargers to a TAC Cup premiership.

It’s a trait we’re yet to fully witness from an external viewpoint, but one that could be fully realised when moved into the backline, where Moore can feel more comfortable and become a leader of a developing young defensive unit featuring the likes of Brayden Maynard, Tom Langdon and Matt Scharenberg.

With Moore playing as a key defender, the Collingwood backline could look something like this:

B: Tyson Goldsack, Ben Reid, Jeremy Howe

HB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Jack Crisp

(Others include Tom Langdon, Matt Scharenberg, Josh Smith, Lynden Dunn)

If Bucks does indeed solidify the son of a gun in the backline in 2018, Moore should model his game on Jake Lever, a similar age, frame and skill set who is one of the most impactful key-position players in the AFL, a target not beyond the talented young Pie.

And who knows, a year or two gaining confidence behind the footy could be the springboard Darcy needs to make it as an elite key forward in years to come.

Sometimes you have to go back to move forward.