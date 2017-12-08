John Worsfold to seek Essendon extension

Essendon coach John Worsfold seems destined to be rewarded for overseeing the Bombers rebirth, with contract renewal negotiations kicking off in the new year.

Going into the final season of his three-year deal, the Bombers will start work on securing the services of the 49-year-old premiership coach before round one next season.

“Xavier (Campbell) and I have already diarised early Feburary,” Worsfold told reporters on Friday.

“It’s actually in my calendar to sit down and start to get around that stuff.”

Worsfold led the Bombers from last to seventh this year and would like to extend his reign for as long as it takes to achieve premiership success.

“My aim here is to be part of Essendon’s next premiership,” he said.

“Hopefully that means we only need a one-year deal but if it takes longer we’ll put the work in and do that.”

Boom off-season recruits Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad could be instrumental for the Bombers atoning for their 65-point elimination finals dismantling at the hands of Sydney.

High-profile Western Bulldogs discard Stringer is working hard and could be set for a revised role this season, Worsfold revealed.

“We know his unique attributes as a player and we’re seeing him on the training track already,” he said.

“We’ve been really impressed with his work around the midfield stoppage work as well.”

But Essendon’s increased squad depth will make picking its best 22 a difficult proposition and Stringer will have to earn his spot, Worsfold claimed.

“I wouldn’t say anyone is a round-one lock,” he said.

“I would expect that if he’s had a really solid preseason and doesn’t miss a beat that he would be in our best team.”

On Friday, Essendon ditched naming sponsorship for its Tullamarine base, reverting to its colloquial title ‘The Hanger’.