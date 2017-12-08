Robert Whittaker has become the first Australian UFC champion in unusual circumstances, awarded the UFC middleweight championship today after Georges St-Pierre vacated the title.

St-Pierre has been diagnosed with colitis, prompting him to step down from competition for the time being and focus on his health.

“My fight at UFC 217 was one of the greatest nights of my life,” he said.

“But I now need to take some time to focus on my health. Out of respect to the athletes and the sport, I don’t want to hold up the division.

“I will be giving up my belt and once I’m healthy I look forward to working with the UFC to determine what’s next in my career.”

The UFC have confirmed that Australian Whittaker is now officially the holder of the title, and while he has won it without a punch, it won’t be long before he is forced to defend it.

Whittaker has been officially booked in to fight Luke Rockhold in his first title defence which will be the main event at UFC 221, in Perth on February 11 next year.

Rockhold is a previous holder of the title having won it at UFC 194 against Chris Weidman before losing it at UFC 199 to Michael Bisping.

Whittaker has held the interim championship ever since he defeated Yoel Romero, his most recent fight, with the news of St-Pierre giving up his belt elevating him to become the official undisputed champ.