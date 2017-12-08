RugbyWA’s letter to the community after exiting voluntary administration

RugbyWA’s creditors have voted to exit voluntary administration and the Western Force name has been maintained after a settlement with Rugby Australia (formerly the ARU).

RugbyWA announced the news in an open letter:

Dear Western Australian Rugby Community,

Recent times have been very challenging for Rugby in Western Australia. However, I am really pleased to update you on the progress we have made and positive outlook we can now provide particularly for our community game.

Today at 10:00am AWST, and as part of the Voluntary Administration process our creditors have voted to exit voluntary administration and return RugbyWA to the directors.

To enable this to happen, key Creditors including Rugby Australia and Lavan have agreed to forgive RWA’s liabilities and the State Government has been hugely supportive in providing a significant cushion with our longer-term debt. Our deep appreciation go to Andrew Forrest personally for his work supporting our negotiations with Rugby Australia through a very difficult period and helping to turn the tide.

A huge vote of thanks goes out to the Rugby WA Board members and Supporters who have committed significant personal funds into the Restructure Implementation Deed to ensure that RugbyWA will exit with sufficient funds to move forward with confidence.

We are also very pleased to announce that as part of the Settlement with Rugby Australia the naming rights and IP of our beloved Western Force will be returned home. Should the ‘Sea of Blue’ wish it so our NRC team can take to the field in 2018 as the Western Force in full and familiar blue.

This is a significant sign after a long battle that Rugby Australia acknowledges the importance of our code and our solidarity in the west. More support is promised and we will certainly be seeking it moving forward. Our thanks also go out to our CEO Bob Hunter and his wonderful team who have hung in through such a difficult time and now finally have the security they deserve and a new

purpose.

To Mark Sinderberry our former CEO we owe a huge debt of gratitude. Mark stayed true to the West through very difficult and conflicting times. He passed all tests and is now a true West Australian.

Many thanks also to Senator Linda Reynolds who continues to seek a pathway to the truth and a way to restore the publics faith in our sport nationally.

To the Sea of Blue your undying and relentless commitment holds us apart from all those in the East and we have nothing if we don’t have you.

The Future Force Foundation recently met and the Foundation’s Chairman Bob McKinnon has advised that the members pledged their ongoing support for the Future Force Academy ensuring our hugely successful pathways are funded moving forward. There will be a number of changes to the Board and the Constitution to better reflect future plans.

The first step towards this is the announcement that after many years serving on the RugbyWA Board and thee years Chairing the Board through what can only be described as tumultuous times, Tony Howarth will be stepping down and John Edwards the current Deputy Chairman will take his seat.

We take this opportunity to thank Tony for his many years of service to Rugby WA and for guiding us through such troubled waters. Of course, this is only part of the story. We are also extremely excited to announce that our great supporter Andrew Forrest and his team at Minderoo have formally pledged significant support funds to develop all aspects of Rugby in the West.

Minderoo will inject over $2,000,000 in cash specifically into the general administration of RugbyWA, The Future Force Academy, Women’s Rugby and Junior development. Ably led by Force Legend Matt Hodgson (Hodgo), Minderoo has also committed specialist management and high performance resources to help us rebuild, rearm and prepare for our next taste of rofessional Rugby. Our thanks also go to Andrew personally for his work supporting our negotiations with Rugby Australia through a very difficult period and helping to turn the tide.

The outcome of all this significant progress means;

• Our legal tussles with Rugby Australia have come to an end and finally in our favour.

• We will retain the Lead Tenancy of RugbyHQ

• The Future Force Academy under the stewardship of Steve Anderson (Ando)

remains intact and will be super charged to now include women’s and girl’s

programmes. The Academy will lead the nation in all measures and will be unique in

its level of independent funding.

• Pathways for our youngsters are preserved and enhanced from U6 through Juniors

to the Academy and on to representative honours and the NRC.

• We have a new long-term partnership with Andrew Forrest, Hodgo and the Minderoo

Group who are putting their weight behind our planned resurgence.

• The Western Force will once again take the field in WA which has to put a smile on

many faces.

We still have plenty of work ahead and on January 17th at RugbyHQ we are holding an information and ideas Workshop.

The concept is to share with Community how things currently work at Rugby WA and look for ideas and energy to assist and add value to our future.

If you have fresh ideas and some energy to burn we want to see you there. Of course, none of this comes close to fully repairing the loss we all still feel over the axing of our beloved Force but it’s a good start and with your support we will move forward with purpose and unity.

Yours in Rugby

The Rugby WA Board.