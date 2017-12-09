Australian batting by the numbers

The Aussies have been strong for most of the Ashes so far, with their biggest failure being the second dig of the day-night Test at Adelaide – the 138 runs scored being the lowest innings score of the series.

In the total, the side has scored 1081 runs from four effortrs, at an average of 270 runs per innings and 49.8 runs per wicket. The latter average was boosted greatly by Cameron Bancroft and David Warner’s superb, unbeaten, 173-run stand to secure the first Test at the Gabba.

Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft debuted for his country at the start of this series and while he failed to impress in the first innings, his unbeaten 82 in the second dig at the Gabba gave him the impressive average of 87 heading into Adelaide.

However, after only scoring 14 runs in both Adelaide innings combined, his inflated average has taken a reality check.

He will need to bounce back at his home ground of the WACA to secure his role.

101 runs – average of 33.67 – strikerate 53 – high score of 82*

David Warner

Warner’s series has been rather placid thus far, especially when compared to last year, with his 87* at the Gabba the highlight.

He would be disappointed that he didn’t capitalise on his starts of 26 and more importantly 47 to really make a difference in the rather vulnerable looking Australian top order. To his credit though, he has tried to cement himself at the crease when his side needed him, preventing his natural flow of runs, as can be seen in his strike rate, which is ten runs lower per 100 balls than that of his opening partner, Bancroft.

174 runs – avg. of 58 – s/r 43 – high score of 87*

Usman Khawaja

Usman has yet to post a big, match-defining score in this series, with England apparently figuring out his spin weakness, which may damage his hopes of a subcontinental Test berth in the future.

That said, he still averages more than five of the English top seven.

84 runs – avg. of 28 – s/r 45.3 – high score of 53

Steve Smith

The Australian captain notched up a beautiful unbeaten 141 at Brisbane to stamp his authority over the English bowlers, as well as their captain, Joe Root.

Smith averages almost double that of Root this season, with a total of 50 more runs, and missed out on scoring all of Root’s combined runs in just one innings by only one run.

He would have been disappointed in himself for not surviving the night session at Adelaide, but you can’t win them all.

193 runs – avg. 64 – s/r 44 – high score of 141*

Peter Handscomb

Handscomb was outed as having a vital role to play in Australia regaining the Ashes after his promising debut against Pakistan last year. However, facing quailty bowlers, Handscomb has seen out of touch, not passing 40, let alone 50 in his three innings thus far.

62 runs – avg. 30.67 – s/r 50.3 – high score of 36

Shaun Marsh

While his surprise inclusion angered many fans, Marsh seemed to use the hate as fuel. Grinding out a tough 50 with the tail in the first innings at Brisbane was enough to gain some faith. The best was yet to come though, his 126* at Adelaide saw him top the runs scored charts for both teams, being the only player to pass 200 cumulative runs, and one of only two player to score a century so far.

215 runs – avg. 71 – s/r 43 – high score of 126*

Timothy Paine

Perhaps the biggest shock selection of the series, Tim Paine averaged less that 35 with the bat at Shield in the last two years, and was not the front-line keeper for Tasmania.

His form with the bat followed him into the Test arena, with his 50 in the first innings providing hope, however when the Aussies needed him in the second innings, he was nowhere to be found.

92 runs – avg. 33.5 – s/r 45 – high score of 57

Mitchell Starc

Came into the series as the equivalent of England’s Chris Woakes – both have failed to make a difference with the bat.

A possible lower-order reshuffle will be in order if he fails to impress much longer.

32 runs – avg. 13 – s/r 54 – high score of 20

Patrick Cummins

Wow. Simply awe inspiring.

Cummins made runs in the past at shield level, yet flew under the radar when it came to lower-order discussions. Two scores in the 40s and innings-saving partnerships has provided him with much deserved praise.

He also boasts an average for the series higher than all of the English side. Well done Patty.

142 runs – avg. 33.5 – s/r 41 – high score of 67

Nathan Lyon

Australia’s go-to nightwatchman, and an experienced one at that, Lyon’s 14 off 30 after being sent in with Jimmy Anderson hooping the ball under lights at Adelaide was a job well done.

His six to get off the mark in the first innings at Adelaide, helping him to 10 not out, also aided the Aussies in posting a big score.

33 runs – avg. 16.5 – s/r 40.9- high score of 14

Josh Hazlewood

Scores of 3 and 6 for the big New South Welshman are nothing to brag about, but a change of heart in being able to stay in for 24 balls – unlike in Bangladesh or that ominous game against New Zealand – speaks of improvement.

9 runs – avg. 4.5 – s/r 30 – high score of 6

All in all, Australia have been both dominant and vulnerable at times with the bat, they will surely be hoping one of the fringe boys stands up and scores some runs at the WACE. My money is on Bancroft.