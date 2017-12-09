India vs South Africa : The two Indian batting pillars

With India about to head to South Africa for a much-anticipated Test series, it’s clear their fortunes will rest heavily on two key batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

1. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara first visited South Africa in 2010-11, only months after his Test debut, and made a very small mark on the scheme of things, top scoring with 19 in three innings.

However, it was his visit in 2013-14 where Pujara stamped his mark on South Africa. In the first Test of the two-match series, Pujara contributed 153 of India’s final total of 421, and this knock proved to produce a draw where South Africa were eight runs away from victory.

He then followed this up with a well made 70 that unfortunately went towards a losing cause.

Most importantly, Pujara has had tremendous recent form, scoring a mammoth 143 against Sri Lanka. He recently climbed to number two in the Test rankings, behind only Steve Smith.

Records apart, it is Pujara’s ability to concentrate for long periods of time, and his incredible batting stamina, that makes him India’s first batting pillar. His position at number three is crucial and South Africa is a place where the swinging ball is likely to devour at least one of the openers in the opening spell of bowling.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a man with 51 international hundreds and counting. His recent form has been sizzling, courtesy of the rapid double hundred against Sri Lanka at home. He is a passionate captain, and has crossed every frontier at home.

Being the ruthless captain he is, Kohli would be gladly awaiting this contest, and his ability to savour pressure situations makes him an incredible team player, aided by his god-like fitness levels.

He has already proved himself in South Africa, scoring 119 in the first innings of the first Test of the 2010/2011. This was superbly followed up by a crucial 96 with Pujara, which helped India to salvage a draw with defeat around the corner. It is his consistent perfection and zeal that makes him India’s second batting pillar.