No time to panic for Victory boss Muscat

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat says he’s no intentions of pushing the panic button after another disappointing A-League performance by his side.

Friday night’s 2-1 loss at Etihad Stadium to Adelaide United, who were reduced to nine men, kept Victory winless at home from five attempts this season and they’ve now failed to win consecutive league games since April.

Victory are now very likely to slip out of the top six this weekend, but Muscat is keeping calm about the situation.

“The things that I see that aren’t going our way we can certainly control and get better at,” he said post-match.

“When that does happen, we are a good football team and we’ve got to now take responsibility to prove that and show people because at the moment it’s a little bit hit and miss with us and I’m not happy … I want to be consistently good.”

Muscat admitted he was going through a very “testing” and “challenging” time as Victory boss but insisted there were no issues with the spirit amongst his playing group.

“The expectation that has been created at the football cub is very high and we can’t shy away, I certainly can’t shy away, from the fact that we’re not achieving the level of expectation that’s required,” he said.

“The spirit in the group is fine … but spirit alone is not enough. We have to be concentrating for longer periods.”

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz was thrilled with the win, especially considering he had two men sent off in the final 14 minutes.

“It was a very big victory for us,” he said.

“I love the boys, I love the squad, it is not easy to win in Melbourne Victory but today we make the good job, the boys fight for the result and now we are happy with the three points.”