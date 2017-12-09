The Sheffield Shield Wrap: Rounds 4 and 5

Round five of this year’s Sheffield Shield wound to completion on Wednesday, and with it comes the ‘Big Gap’, as the Shield takes a break until February to make way for the Big Bash.

The last two rounds of the competition have seen some outstanding individual performances, most famously by Glen Maxwell, but there have also been some intriguing contests.

Going into the break, New South Wales remain on top of the ladder, with three wins, one draw, and one loss. Following them are Queensland (2, 2, 1); Tasmania (2, 1, 2); Western Australia (1, 2, 2); South Australia (1, 2, 2); and Victoria (0, 4, 1).

Runs

The leading run scorer so far in this year’s Sheffield Shield is Victorian Glen Maxwell, with 590 runs at 73.75. A healthy proportion of this came via his top score, a marvellous 278 in Victoria’s round four match against NSW.

Rounding out the top five is: Callum Ferguson with 541 at 60.11 and a high of 182*; Joe Burns, returning to the runs with 514 at 57.11 and a high score of 202*; Jake Weatherald with 457 at 45.70 and a high score of 152; and finally, despite not having played the last two rounds, Cameron Bancroft with 442 runs at 110.5 and a high score of 228*.

Wickets

The leading wicket taker so far this season is Tasmanian Jackson bird, with 25 wickets at 16.69 from only four matches. He also has the excellent strike rate of 36.1.

Following him are the remarkably consistent Chris Tremain, with 22 wickets at 21.95, striking ever 45.1 balls; Scott Boland with 21 wickets at 24.38, striking at 53.6; youngster Gabe Bell with 18 wickets at 21.66, striking at 45.6; and finally Sam Rainbird, with 18 at 24.61, taking a wicket ever 51.6 balls.

Notable team performance: Tasmania

In the last two rounds, the most notable team performance has come from Tasmania. Sitting on the bottom of the table with no wins after three rounds, Tasmania have been bolstered to sit in third spot after taking out two wins on the trot.

These victories came largely on the back of some terrific fast bowling by their pace trio: Bird, Bell and Rainbird, all of whom are among the top five wicket takers.

Tasmania’s fifth round match against the first placed NSW was a remarkable effort. Playing at home, the Tigers batted first, declaring at 4/392.

Tasmania then ran through the Blues top order, skittling them for 208 to enforce the follow on. In the end, Tasmania only needed four runs in the last innings, which Jordan Silk took care of in only two balls.

An honourable mention should here go to Queensland. A team I tipped to be cellar-dwellers at the start of the season, the Queenslanders have performed exceptionally well so far this year.

Despite not having many stars and losing their best player and captain in Usman Khawaja, the Bulls have managed to draw their last two matches to move up to second on the ladder.

Notable player performances

Glen Maxwell

News of the last two rounds of the Sheffield Shield have been dominated by one man: Glen Maxwell. After controversially being left out of the Test team for Shaun Marsh, Maxwell responded in style by posting scores of 278, 16, and 96 – 390 runs at 130. With Peter Handscomb struggling somewhat in the Test team, Maxwell is forcing his hand and may be seen in the Ashes yet.

Jackson Bird

Another outstanding performer in the last two rounds is Jackson Bird. The Test hopeful and Tasmanian spearhead has been outstanding in an already excellent pace unit. He has claimed man of the match in both of his last two outings, claiming 15 wickets at 12.4. If there happens to be an injury in the Test pace attack, Bird will be a worthy replacement.

Joe Burns

Finally, I want to give an honourable mention to Joe Burns. After being dropped from the Test team last year and having struggled for runs since, it is excellent to see Burns back amongst the runs. Remarkably, in the last two rounds Burns has actually scored exactly the same amount of runs as Glen Maxwell, 390 runs at 130. If Bancroft should falter at any time, Burns may well have the form to dust off his baggy green.

Disappointments

Perhaps the biggest individual disappointment this season continues to be Matt Renshaw. So far this year he has scored only 150 runs at 16.66. Thankfully, Renshaw’s last innings was a 51*, which will be a certain boost for his confidence. However, without this, his average is an even more worrying 11. Hopefully we have seen the turn of the tide.

The most disappointing team is by far Victoria. Premiers for the last three years, and owning the lead run scorer and two of the top five wicket takers, the Bushrangers nevertheless sit dead last on the points board not having one a single game.

It is a big fall for the reigning champions, and hopefully they can get back in the winners margin come February.

With the Big Bash ahead of us, long-form cricket will be confined to internationals until February 8th. However, the Shield is well placed for an exciting second half and I, for one, can’t wait.