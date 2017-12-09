WBBL live stream: How to watch the Women’s Big Bash League online or on TV

The WBBL is back for a third year, and the 2017-18 season is set to be bigger and better than ever. Since its creation, the WBBL has grown in popularity and crowd size and is now the premier women’s cricket competition in Australia.

Channel Ten is the exclusive TV broadcaster for both the BBL and the WBBL, and in 2017-18 it will broadcast a total of 12 WBBL matches on free-to-air TV, including the two semi-finals and the final.

WBBL matches to be televised on Channel Ten

9 December – Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45pm AEDT.

9 December – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, 6:15pm AEDT.

10 December – Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 10:45am AEDT.

10 December – Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, 2:00pm AEDT.

23 December – Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 12:20pm AEDT.

31 December – Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45pm AEDT.

13 January – Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, 12:20pm AEDT.

20 January – Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45pm AEDT.

27 January – Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 12:20pm AEDT.

1 February – Semi-Final (live on One).

2 February – Semi-Final (live on One).

4 February – Final.

How to live stream

For matches that are not broadcast on Ten, the only way to watch these will be via a live stream. This year as in previous years it will be possible to do this on cricket.com.au, but, in a change of pace, you will also be able to live stream these non-broadcast WBBL matches through Mamamia.

If you’re looking to live stream one of the 12 matches that is being broadcast on TV, then you’ll need to do so via the Cricket Australia Live Pass. You can pay $5.99 for a 24-hour pass here, or $29.99 for a 365-day pass. The 365-day pass also allows you to watch BBL matches and Australia’s home international ODI and Test matches.

The Sydney Thunder won the inaugural season of the WBBL in 2015-16, and the Sydney Sixers were champions in the second season, 2016-17.