Who makes Australia’s second Test XI?

Even with Australia leading 2-0 in the series, I always find it interesting how we always want to change a winning side.

I have always thought that prior to a huge series, Cricket Australia could have a current Australian team against an Australian second XI in a match to see if there are any players who are on the fringe and could shine against the current Australian team.

If that were to happen, here is my Australian second XI:

1. Jake Weatherald

2. Joe Burns

3. Callum Ferguson

4. Glenn Maxwell

5. Alex Carey

6. Jack Wildermuth

7. Mitchell Swepson

8. Chadd Sayers

9. Chris Tremain

10. Jackson Bird

11. Sam Rainbird

I like this team as it has a nice mix of experienced players and youth. The experienced players in Burns, Ferguson, Maxwell and Sayers have all got Test experience and will help the younger ones to learn and develop.

The youngsters in Weatherald, Carey, Swepson, and Wildermuth have now played at least a couple of years of Shield cricket to give them a good standing. They are all having very good seasons in 2017-18 too.

The bowlers are all performing well and would put on a good showing against the current Australian team – both Jackson Bird and Chadd Sayers have been in and around the Test squad for a while now.

The younger players, if given a chance, could become regular instalments in the Australian team as the national selectors keep chopping and changing the current side around.

So a match between this side and the current side would give those selectors a chance to look at the fringe players and the younger ones.

So what do you think Roarers; who would you put in a second XI for an imaginary game against the current Australian Test team?