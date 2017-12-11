Melbourne United vs Sydney Kings: NBL live scores, blog

Melbourne United will be out to improve their record and form when they host the struggling Sydney Kings to close Round 9 of the NBL season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).
United have been the great underperformers, while the Kings have gone from one low to the next as we hit the halfway point of the season.
Melbourne, with the best roster on paper by the length of the straight are sitting just outside the top four with a record of six and six.
For a team who have spent big and compiled the most talented roster we have seen on an NBL floor for decades, that’s simply unacceptable. Coach Dean Vickerman has his work cut out ensuring they can turn things around and claim a finals spot come the end of the season.
Sydney sit with a record of three and eleven though, dead last on the table. Andrew Gaze looks like a coach out of his depth and his team has misfired all season long.
They must now win at least 12 of their last 14 games to make the finals – sure, it’s not impossible, but it’s in the same basket as that.
The Kings would need to go on a run similar to that of the Adelaide 36ers last season, but given their struggles rebounding and winning the battle in the paint, it’s hard to see that happening.
It’s hard enough to know where the next win is coming from, let alone 12. Even with new signings in last season’s MVP Jerome Randle and big man Jeremy Tyler, they haven’t competed all that well.
A rare win against Cairns last week was positive, but they have had two straight losses since then against Cairns and Brisbane – the Brisbane one, in particular, was a stinger, with a second-half comeback being dominated by terrible rebounding from Sydney.
United have their own problems, mainly stemming from offensive cohesion. They seem to have too many parts on the court to play strongly as a unit, which was always the concern coming into the season.
There have been moments where they have gelled for the full 40 minutes, like in last week’s 18-point win over Illawarra. Yet, too many times they have struggled to do so, as illustrated by their last start loss to a gritty Cairns team.
Prediction
Despite what should be a desperate Sydney team, their chances of making the top four are disappearing at a rapid rate, and Melbourne must start winning consistently – especially on their home floor.
Melbourne by 11.
7:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:55pm | ! Report
Q1 0′
Anyway, Humphries drains both.
United – 22
Kings – 19
7:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Q1 0′
Isaac Humphries to the free throw line… Randle originally went there after we were told it was Sam Daly.
United – 22
Kings – 17
7:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Q1 1′
The Kings in through Ellis, then back out to Thoseby before Humphries goes to Randle and Daly who misses. Foul on the rebound.
United – 22
Kings – 17
7:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Q1 1′
Newley a miss off the drive this time, then it’s Goulding working down the floor, trying to find Boone and having the ball tipped over the baseline.
From the inbound it’s Ware at the top, driving through traffic and his pass to Boone is tipped over the baseline again.
11 on the shot clock this time and Moller is rejected, gets it back and then misses.
United – 22
Kings – 17
7:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Q1 1′
Now Brad Newley goes to dribble around Craig Moller in the lane and loses the ball over the sideline.
Melbourne go back up the floor from the inbound through Goulding who goes into the lane, then swings it back out to Barlow who misses.
United – 22
Kings – 17
7:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Q1 2′
Goulding is starting to cook here! Big three from the corner. That was wide open though and some ridiculously poor defence.
United – 22
Kings – 17
7:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Q1 2′
Barlow misses a wide open three this time before Randle goes up the floor, kicks out to Newley and he spins into the paint, getting the shot to fall off the glass.
United – 19
Kings – 17
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Q1 3′
Melbourne working it up the floor to Goulding and he fires a three! It falls from the left wing. Good shot that one.
At the other end, Newley misses through the lane.
United – 19
Kings – 15
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Q1 3′
Back from the time out and Randle makes both.
United – 16
Kings – 15
7:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:48pm | ! Report
Q1 3′
First time out of the match now.
United – 16
Kings – 13
7:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:48pm | ! Report
Q1 3′
Nice move right there from Kyle Adnam, but it’s stolen away by Randle who then goes the other way and draws a blocking foul on Barlow.
Great work from Randle right there.
United – 16
Kings – 13
7:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:47pm | ! Report
Q1 3′
Prather drives baseline this time and a ball goes off the Kings over the baseline. From the inbound, Prather misses a hook shot through the lane.
Now Cadee goes back down the floor and fires a three, but it’s no good.
United – 16
Kings – 13