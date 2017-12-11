Mitchell Marsh’s Test fate to be determined by WACA pitch

Don’t be surprised if fit-again allrounder Mitch Marsh buys WACA curator Matt Page a carton of his favourite drink this week.

Marsh’s selection hopes for the third Ashes Test against England in Perth could rest on the state of the WACA Ground pitch.

A lightning-quick WACA deck with plenty of grass could see selectors stick with underfire batsman Peter Handscomb.

And pace trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood have stood up admirably during the Test wins over England in Brisbane and Adelaide.

But if the WACA deck looks set to give up plenty of runs – which has been the case for most of the matches in Perth this season – Australian selectors are likely to opt for the extra pace option in Marsh.

Marsh is still building up to full fitness following a shoulder reconstruction earlier this year.

But he has now bowled in back-to-back Shield matches, and could contribute something in the vicinity of 10 handy overs per innings during the WACA Test.

When asked about Marsh’s chances of earning a call-up, Australia coach Darren Lehmann replied: “The wicket will determine that.

“They said it’s going to have some pace and bounce in it, a bit like the old WACA.

“Again, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s pretty hot this week so we’ll have a better idea probably on Tuesday/Wednesday of what we’re going to go with.

“We’ll have a look and make sure everyone’s pulled up alright and how the bowlers are and then make a call from there.

“We just want to have the ability to get 20 wickets. So if the three (pacemen) and Nathan (Lyon) can do that, so be it.”