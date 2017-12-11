Moeen Ali backs Mark Wood for Perth Test

Mark Wood is fit, firing and ready to inject express pace into England’s Ashes attack, according to Moeen Ali.

Wood was left out of the tourists’ Ashes squad but there is widespread speculation he could soon be parachuted into their XI during the five-Test series.

It appears unlikely the right-armer will feature in the third Test that starts in Perth on Thursday, with coach Trevor Bayliss indicating he’s likely to stick with an unchanged team.

But Moeen believes Wood, who is currently in Australia with England’s A team, did more than enough in the weekend’s tour game to show he is ready for a Test recall.

Wood finished with match figures of 2-62 from 16 overs in the two-day clash with a Cricket Australia XI in Perth.

Stand-in skipper Moeen was particularly impressed with the paceman’s bouncer.

“It was a slow pitch and I felt like he bowled quite quick – obviously he was the quickest of both teams,” Moeen said.

“His pace was right up there compared to how quick we know he can bowl. It wasn’t just the pace, his control was fantastic as well.

“He feels very confident in his own game and feels like he’s ready and back to his best. I was really impressed with how he bowled.”

Bayliss was less impressed with Wood’s six overs on day one of the fixture.

“He got the ball through OK. To be honest he probably didn’t really threaten to take a wicket. There were one or two appeals,” Bayliss said on Saturday night.

Wood left a major impression on Victoria opener Travis Dean, who was captaining the hosts.

Dean was struck on the gloves by a rearing delivery on Sunday morning, with the ball dislodging the bails.

“It was a bit quick for me. He’s got some good pace, you’ve got to be on your toes,” Dean said.

“He comes off the short run but he’s a quality bowler. He swings the ball away, swings it late.

“I was trying to get away from his bouncer as much as he could.”