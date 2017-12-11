NRL issue Manly with breach notice following salary cap investigation

The Manly Sea Eagles have been issued a breach notice on Monday by the NRL as a result of their investigation into the club’s salary cap.

An NRL statement said that there were “preliminary findings” of “potential breaches of the salary cap” by the club, and that Manly could face a significant fine if they are confirmed.

They may also be required to adjust their salary cap for the 2018 season, which could lead to them needing to shed players.

Manly now have a five-day window in which to respond to the NRL’s breach notice before the league reaches “final determinations”, however, the door has been left open for this period to be extended upon request.

The full statement issued by the NRL on Monday is as follows: