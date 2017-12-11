NRL issue Manly with breach notice following salary cap investigation

The Manly Sea Eagles have been issued a breach notice on Monday by the NRL as a result of their investigation into the club’s salary cap.
An NRL statement said that there were “preliminary findings” of “potential breaches of the salary cap” by the club, and that Manly could face a significant fine if they are confirmed.
They may also be required to adjust their salary cap for the 2018 season, which could lead to them needing to shed players.
Manly now have a five-day window in which to respond to the NRL’s breach notice before the league reaches “final determinations”, however, the door has been left open for this period to be extended upon request.
The full statement issued by the NRL on Monday is as follows:
The NRL today issued a breach notice to the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles after concluding its investigation into salary cap issues at the club.
The notice concerns preliminary findings of potential breaches of the salary cap over the last five years.
Should these preliminary findings be confirmed, proposed sanctions could include a significant fine on the club.
The club could also be required to adjust its salary cap for 2018 to recognise commitments made to players that are found to be in breach of the cap.
In addition to the matters relevant to the club, show cause notices have also been issued to two current club officials, requiring them to demonstrate why their registrations should not be cancelled.
NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said the Manly club and both officials have already been provided with opportunities to assist the NRL during this investigation.
They will now be given a chance to respond formally to the preliminary findings before final determinations are made.
Mr Greenberg said that, in accordance with the NRL Rules, the parties have been given five days to respond to the breach notices but, given the seriousness of the allegations, the NRL would consider a request for an extension of time.
December 11th 2017 @ 4:43pm
KingCowboy said | December 11th 2017 @ 4:43pm | ! Report
Even if they lose points, I don’t think they were ever in the position to challenge for the title this year. They over achieved in 2017 and would have been fighting for position in the lower half of the eight at best. Green will be a big loss for them this season!
December 11th 2017 @ 4:52pm
Peter Phelps said | December 11th 2017 @ 4:52pm | ! Report
Take their premierships off them.