Sydney confirm their championship credentials – again

Are nine A-League teams playing for second place?

Sydney FC’s effortless 5-0 rout of Western Sydney in Saturday certainly suggests the champions are in no mood to give up their status as the best team in Australia.

Graham Arnold’s team was ruthless going forward and showed a togetherness in defence that stands them in good stead to go back to back.

And even though the rest of the top four joined the Sky Blues on the winner’s list this weekend, the gap between Sydney and the rest looks a hearty buffer.

After tallying eight wins in 10, including the last four on the trot, Arnold said his team were in no mood to slow down.

“I’m not joking. I expected that,” he said of their five-goal win over their arch rivals.

“I could see it in their faces, I could see it in their eyes this week.

“We’ve got some quality players. If you give quality players some space I thought we could really make a statement tonight.”

Some statement.

The win ensures only two teams are within 10 points of Sydney; second-placed Newcastle, who are five points back, and Melbourne City, a further point behind.

Next to have a crack at Arnold’s champions is City, who won 1-0 on Sunday night.

Ross McCormack’s second-half goal against Central Coast was enough to end a difficult week for the club with three points that keeps City in third.

There was great interest in how City might perform at AAMI Park given Tim Cahill’s mid-week exit from the club.

The man voted Australia’s greatest ever Socceroo had just left a club that might not be big enough or old enough to withstand the trauma.

As it happened, Joyce said he saw a new benchmark for his time at the club.

“I thought the first half was as good as we’ve played,” he said.

“It was a testing game against a side in good form. We acquitted ourselves well and deserved the three points. Maybe could have made it easier for ourselves.”

Newcastle did it harder, leaving their run against Perth Glory to the dying minutes.

Youngster Joe Knowles put Perth Glory ahead after 20 minutes, where they stayed for over an hour.

With two minutes remaining, John Koutroumbis brought parity before an unfortunate own goal by Jeremy Walker put Ernie Merrick’s side back on the winner’s list.

Adelaide United could yet scramble their way into title connection if they continue the same fight as they showed against Melbourne Victory.

Goals from Baba Diawara and George Blackwood, either side of Mark Milligan’s nifty goal, gave the Reds three points at Etihad Stadium, a venue they hadn’t won at in 11 years.

In the round’s final match, Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix shared a goalless draw.