With Test rugby now completed for the year and the prevailing mood seemingly endorsing a shift in on-field power to the northern hemisphere, will this change be reflected in The Wrap’s World Test XV for 2017?

A combination of injury, planned rest and a dodgy mo’ rendered Ben Smith’s 2017 a ‘gap year’. Stuart Hogg’s twinkle toes lit up Murrayfield but untimely injury saw him miss Lions action and Scotland’s landmark thrashing of Australia – not enough to make this team.

The Lions opted for the very capable Liam Williams, but it is Israel Folau’s 12 tries in ten Test matches that wins him selection.

20-year-old All Black Reiko Ioane is a rare talent, a seamless combination of pace, poise and power, with sticky hands and a cool temperament to match. He is an easy choice.

With Raymond Rhule ‘rhuled out’ on account of nine missed tackles in a single Test, it’s an Englishman who claims the other wing. The pacy Eliot Daly dashed for a thrilling late try to beat Wales, out-hustled Kurtley Beale to beat Australia, and crucially turned the Lions versus All Blacks decider with an outrageous 52m penalty goal – enough to edge out countryman Anthony Watson.

Outside centre is another Lion, Welshman Jonathan Davies. Despite his ugly, skewed kick gifting Daly his opportunity in Cardiff, Davies’ defensive work and straight running in New Zealand was of the highest order, and there are no serious challengers for his spot.

Inside centre is more complicated, New Zealand throwing up Ngani Laumape, Ryan Crotty and Sonny-Bill Williams, who all had excellent moments without ever dominating consistently. For Australia, Beale came to the fore mid-season but his northern tour was a disappointment, and his lax cover (from fullback) against England was unforgivable.

This position comes down to a choice in two, Springbok Jan Serfontien, and England and Lions sharpshooter Owen Farrell. But crediting Serfontein as the best performer in the Boks backline is akin to describing ‘Mel C’ as the best singer in the Spice Girls – a low bar, not really enough to win over discerning observers.

Many fans remain unconvinced about Beauden Barrett’s ability to control matches from flyhalf, but his stamp is to influence matches at key moments rather than provide an enveloping command. Despite the claims of Johnny Sexton, a second successive International Player of the Year award is good enough pedigree to make this side.

There were a host of star performers at halfback, with the muddled French throwing up two supremely talented young contenders in Antione Dupont and Baptiste Serin. Until he ran out of petrol against Scotland, Will Genia enjoyed his strongest year in some time, playing with focus and authority, and no other halfback comes within touching distance of Aaron Smith’s ability to throw flat bullets that create tries where conventional passing wouldn’t.

But in a hot field, it is Connor Murray who wins out, sharp of pass and – in the age of the ‘box kick’ from the base of the breakdown – clearly the best exponent of kicking to advantage.

To the front row, and an easy choice at hooker. Nothing shifts Malcolm Marx once he is over the ball – quick to set his feet and body weight into an immovable tripod, with strong hands to match.

Agustin Creevy remains a gifted and combative player, unfortunately weighed down by everything that being the captain of the Jaguares and Pumas entails, and forced too often into being an apologist for his colleagues’ poor discipline.

Ken Owens also deserves a mention, if only for convincing referee Romain Poite that the act of catching the ball and then dropping it can be construed as accidental. Dane Coles’ year was ruined by serious injury, although salivating Hurricanes fans know that they have something special in reserve in Asafo Aumua.

Choosing a prop is complicated by the fact that the modern way is for most to play only half a match, or close to it. Although he missed the end of year tour, loose-head Joe Moody remains the rock in a solid All Blacks scrum, which not only soaked up everything thrown at it by the Lions, but gave back plenty in return.

It is his direct series opponent, Irish beast Tadgh Furlong, who emerges as a clear winner at tight-head. As for the other fatties, whatever claims Sekope Kepu may have had were extinguished in Edinburgh, and hopefully Steven Kitshoff will continue his rise in 2018 – both as a formidable front-rower and a flag bearer for the quota system (minimum of one ginger in every team).

By far the most hotly contested position is lock – outstanding tall timber dotted all around the globe. Consider a field of Leone Nakarawa, Alun Wyn-Jones, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Iain Henderson, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Eben Etzebeth and Adam Coleman – any of whom would grace this side.

Retallick’s consistency and superior hand skills give him the nod for one spot, but who for the other? In regular circumstances, Etzebeth might have the best claim but, as a victim of a declining side and burnout, he needs a rest. Itoje returned from New Zealand with his ‘likely lad’ reputation fully re-configured to ‘the real deal’ and, although he missed the tour, Launchbury’s leadership and form for Wasps and England has been compelling.

At blindside flanker, Peter O’Mahony led Munster to the Pro 12 final and was man of the match in the Six Nations decider, but was one of the few tourists to go backwards in New Zealand. Liam Squire has emerged as first choice for the All Blacks, John Barclay finished the year off in style, right in the thick of Scotland’s resurgence and the Puma’s Pablo Matera was consistently among their best.

But are any of them worthy of a place in this side? Or is this an opportunity to squeeze in an extra lock?

Michael Hooper and Siya Kolisi both enjoyed stand-out Test performances, and it is tempting to find a place for Lions captain Sam Warburton, although missing the second half of the year counts against him.

Thus open-side comes down to a race in two – Sam Cane and Sean O’Brien. Both offer a contrast in styles – Cane’s defensive display against Wales something to behold, with O’Brien scoring the Test try of the year and offering more by way of ball carrying. It’s a coin toss which – because rugby is a team game – O’Brien loses by a whisker, courtesy of disparaging comments made against his coaches following the Lions tour, tarnishing a Lions effort that didn’t deserve to be tarnished.

At No.8, Amanaki Mafi goes close on Super Rugby form alone, Louis Picamoles remains a clear standout for France and Toby Faletau cemented his reputation in the elite cohort. Billy Vunipola, unfortunately, was too crocked too often to be considered.

But even if Kieran Read didn’t match the heights of his 2013 World Player of The Year gong, measuring him against others rather than against his own standards cements his selection. Time will tell if the 2019 World Cup is a bridge too far, but for now at least, he remains the best in the business.

Thus The Wrap’s World XV for 2017 is:

Israel Folau (Australia)

Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Owen Farrell (England)

Eliot Daly (England)

Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Connor Murray (Ireland)

Keiran Read (New Zealand)

Sam Cane (New Zealand)

Maro Itoje (England)

Joe Launchbury (England)

Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

Tadgh Furlong (Ireland)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Joe Moody (New Zealand)

I'll leave it to readers to sort the bench out. This is a best World XV, not a match day squad of 23 because a) they're not playing against anybody; b) it would be a cop-out to pick two halfbacks and four props etc; and c) you will hopefully excuse me using the remaining space instead to inform you about the release (finally) of my book, A World In Union Conflict: The Global Battle For Rugby Supremacy.

Let me at this point acknowledge the contribution of Nick Bishop, whose expert advice and ‘cruel to be kind’ editing was both invaluable and massively appreciated. Thanks also to everyone at The Roar for providing both the forum and the opportunity to write about rugby.

Back next week for a final wrap of a huge year in rugby!