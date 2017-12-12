The boys are back (in pink)

There’s something really special about Day 3 of the Sydney Pink Test, otherwise known as Jane McGrath Day, every year. It’s unlike any other day of cricket in the season, every single year.

I’d know, as someone who’s been going every year since 2012, and every year there’s something about that day that brings me back the next year.

The first year we went, I gathered nine of my mates together and for a joke, we made up some matching uniforms. We’d seen the amazing pink crowd on TV in the years before, so we wanted to be dressed for the occasion.

Six years later and we’ll be travelling to the SCG this January with a group of 45 all in matching uniforms – friends, friends of friends, dads, sons and cricket tragics.

As a long time cricket fan, I’ve seen a lot of good days of cricket, but some of my favourite days of cricket have been at Pink Tests.

Every year I’m struck by the way the crowd feels – there’s an electricity, and everyone’s having fun, wearing pink and giving generously to any incredibly important cause. It’s different to any other cricket game, and it always makes me feel like I’m a part of something much bigger than just my mates and I watching a cricket game.

One of the things that feels so good about the Pink Test is knowing that any money you give is going to something that will really help people – placing breast care nurses across Australia.

This year the McGrath Foundation is celebrating ten years of the Pink Test, and I’m expecting a day bigger and better than ever before.

Be sure to give generously by going to pinktest.com.au whether you’ll be at the SCG, or you’ll be watching from home. Breast cancer is a disease we’ve all been affected by in one way or another, and the McGrath Foundation could use our help.