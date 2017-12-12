Former Canterbury NRL chief executive Raelene Castle is reportedly to take over as Rugby Australia’s new boss and make another piece of sports administration history.
A number of media outlets reported late on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that New Zealander Castle would be appointed to succeed incumbent chief executive Bill Pulver.
Announcing in August that Perth’s Western Force was being cut from Super Rugby, Pulver said he would stand down once a replacement was found.
His contract is due to expire next February and it is not yet clear if he will see out his tenure
Rugby Australia has yet to confirm the Castle’s appointment, with News Corp Australia reporting it will be announced on Tuesday.
If confirmed, Castle would become the first female boss of any of the national governing bodies of the four major football codes in Australia.
She was the first female CEO of an NRL club and stepped down from the role in May.
Prior to that she headed up Netball New Zealand.
At the Bulldogs, Castle oversaw three finals appearances, including 2014’s losing grand final.
But her final year at the club was less successful as coach Des Hasler was re-signed for two years in April before being sacked after the club finished 11th.
The debacle led to Hasler taking the Bulldogs to court, seeking $2 million in damages after allegedly being told his contract was not binding.
Pulver has also endured a difficult 2017, with much of the anger over the Western Force’s axing from Super Rugby directed towards the Sydneysider as the struggling Melbourne Rebels were spared.
Wally James said | December 12th 2017 @ 7:20am | ! Report
It’s a sad day when Australia cannot produce rugby’s best for an Australian position. Having said that, if she has the best administrative skills necessary to do the job, why not?
PeterK said | December 12th 2017 @ 7:57am | ! Report
disagree, I am very glad an outsider has been chosen and not one of the old boys network who think rugby starts and ends with nsw and qld and shute shield.
Sam Taulelei said | December 12th 2017 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Castle? Tell ‘em they’re dreaming.
Bold appointment by the board if true.
Dave_S said | December 12th 2017 @ 7:36am | ! Report
Hehe. No Bledisloe Cup going straight to the pool room, Sam?
Dave_S said | December 12th 2017 @ 7:38am | ! Report
“But her final year at the club was less successful as coach Des Hasler was re-signed for two years in April before being sacked after the club finished 11th.”
Well she should fit in at RA quite nicely, then.
Seriously though, a shake-up of some of the Old Boys could well be the tonic we need. Best of luck, Ma’am.
eagleJack said | December 12th 2017 @ 7:44am | ! Report
Not a good choice in my opinion. She struggled at the Dogs dealing with egos like Dib and Hasler. She’ll only encounter worse in rugby. We needed someone with strength and runs on the board. But perhaps they didn’t apply? It’s certainly not the glamorous role it used to be.
Steep learning curve for Raelene. I wish her all the best.
PeterK said | December 12th 2017 @ 8:00am | ! Report
Thats the issue, it is not an attractive role certainly in terms of remuneration or the state the code is in.
However it can be used as a very good stepping stone i.e headed a football code.
A better choice than Kearns or some other old boy though, need a fresh outlook, a new perspective than an insider from NSW.
Dogs Of War said | December 12th 2017 @ 8:00am | ! Report
I don’t think she did too well with the politics behind the scenes at the Bulldogs club. Something the ARU has in spades.