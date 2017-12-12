Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran betting odds: Will Horn defend his welterweight title?

Jeff Horn’s welterweight title goes on the line for the first time on Wednesday evening when he faces virtually unknown Briton Gary Corcoran at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre, but who do the betting odds say will win the Battle of Brisbane 2?

Horn won the title after defeating Manny Pacquiao in July by unanimous decision, although there was plenty of controversy around the result.

The title defence for Horn will start at around 10pm (AEDT), although that depends on the length of the four fights on the undercard beforehand, which start from 7:30pm (AEDT).

The betting odds for the main event between Horn and Corcoran. are below.

Win Win by decision Win by knockout/TKO Jeff Horn $1.14 $2.63 $1.91 Gary Corcoran $5 $9.50 $9.50

The Aussie has never lost professionally and holds a record of 11 knockouts from 18 fights. Given his win over Pacquaio and that this is the biggest fight of Corcoran’s career by a considerable distance, it’s hardly a surprise Horn is going to enter the fight as a heavy favourite.

Corcoran has only lost one professional fight during his career, but has never faced anyone on the level of Horn. Still, the same thing could easily have been said about Horn before he went 12 rounds with Pacquiao, surviving a few nervous moments and a threat from the referee to stop the bout.

It’s little surprise Horn is rated such a good chance at a knockout victory. He has won that way through his aggressive style in more than half of his career fights. Corcoran’s only ever loss came via knockout as well.

In terms of when the knockout is most likely to happen, punters have Round 7 to 9 as the favourite, paying just $5.

Rounds 4 to 6 and 10 to 12 are both paying $6, while if you think there’s going to be an early knockout in the first three rounds, you’ll get $9 back for your investment.