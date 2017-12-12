Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran start time: WBO welterweight title bout time, venue, boxer profiles

After controversially defeating Manny Pacquiao for the WBO Welterweight title in July, Jeff Horn will defend his belt for the first time against the United Kingdom’s Gary Corcoran.
The fight is set for the Brisbane Convention Centre at around 10pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, December 13, depending on the length of the undercard fights.
Horn’s victory over Pacquiao in July was re-scored by the WBO after controversy surrounded the judge’s decisions, with many believing the former champion should have won the fight. Despite that, Horn was given the win even after the second scoring of the fight.
Here’s everything you need to know about the big fight between Horn and Corcoran.
Key bout information: Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran
Date: Wednesday, December 13
Undercard start time: 4pm (AEDT)
PPV start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)
Main Event expected start time: 10pm (AEDT)
Venue: Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre
TV: Main Event
Online: Main Event and foxsports.com.au (first three fights only)
Betting: Horn $1.14, Corcoran $5, draw $26
Referee: Benjy Esteves Jr
Jeff Horn
Age: 29
Nation: Australia
Height: 175cm
Reach: 173cm
Stance: Orthodox
Professional record: 18 fights, 17 wins (11 KOs), 1 draw, 0 losses
Gary Corcoran
Age: 27
Nation: United Kingdom
Height: 175cm
Reach: 170cm
Stance: Orthodox
Professional record: 18 fights, 17 wins (7 KOs), 0 draws, 1 loss
Full card
|Fight no.
|Rounds
|Division
|Fighter 1
|Fighter 2
|1
|8 x 3 minute
|Welterweight
|Nestor Faccio Cordozo (Uruguay)
|Lenny Zappavigna (NSW)
|2
|8 x 3 minute
|Heavyweight
|Roger Izonritei (WA)
|Alex Leapai (QLD)
|3
|6 x 3 minute
|Super-featherweight
|Vergil Puton (Philippines)
|Paul Fleming (QLD)
|4
|8 x 2 minute
|Bantamweight
|Sumalee Tongpootorn (Thailand)
|Shannon O’Connell (QLD)
|5 – WBO Oriental Sup’ Middleweight Title
|10 x 3 minute
|Middleweight
|Apti Ustarkhanov (Russia)
|Rohan Murdock (QLD)
|6 – IBF International Featherweight Title
|12 x 3 minute
|Featherweight
|Aelio Mesquita (Brazil)
|Nathaniel May (WA)
|7 – Main Event: WBO Welterweight World Title
|12 x 3 minute
|Welterweight
|Gary Corcoran (UK)
|Jeff Horn (QLD)
Broadcast information
The match will be broadcast on Australia on pay-per-view channel Main Event TV for $49.95. This is a one-off purchase and will allow you to watch the entire night.
The first three fights on the undercard can also be streamed on Fox Sports, but the final four bouts, including the headline act, will only be streamed directly through Main Event TV.
The Roar will also provide a live blog of the fight with round-by-round updates.