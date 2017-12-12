 

Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran start time: WBO welterweight title bout time, venue, boxer profiles

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    After controversially defeating Manny Pacquiao for the WBO Welterweight title in July, Jeff Horn will defend his belt for the first time against the United Kingdom’s Gary Corcoran.

    The fight is set for the Brisbane Convention Centre at around 10pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, December 13, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

    Horn’s victory over Pacquiao in July was re-scored by the WBO after controversy surrounded the judge’s decisions, with many believing the former champion should have won the fight. Despite that, Horn was given the win even after the second scoring of the fight.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the big fight between Horn and Corcoran.

    Key bout information: Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran

    Date: Wednesday, December 13
    Undercard start time: 4pm (AEDT)
    PPV start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)
    Main Event expected start time: 10pm (AEDT)
    Venue: Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre
    TV: Main Event
    Online: Main Event and foxsports.com.au (first three fights only)
    Betting: Horn $1.14, Corcoran $5, draw $26
    Referee: Benjy Esteves Jr

    Jeff Horn

    Age: 29
    Nation: Australia
    Height: 175cm
    Reach: 173cm
    Stance: Orthodox
    Professional record: 18 fights, 17 wins (11 KOs), 1 draw, 0 losses

    Gary Corcoran

    Age: 27
    Nation: United Kingdom
    Height: 175cm
    Reach: 170cm
    Stance: Orthodox
    Professional record: 18 fights, 17 wins (7 KOs), 0 draws, 1 loss

    Full card

    Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2
    1 8 x 3 minute Welterweight Nestor Faccio Cordozo (Uruguay) Lenny Zappavigna (NSW)
    2 8 x 3 minute Heavyweight Roger Izonritei (WA) Alex Leapai (QLD)
    3 6 x 3 minute Super-featherweight Vergil Puton (Philippines) Paul Fleming (QLD)
    4 8 x 2 minute Bantamweight Sumalee Tongpootorn (Thailand) Shannon O’Connell (QLD)
    5 – WBO Oriental Sup’ Middleweight Title 10 x 3 minute Middleweight Apti Ustarkhanov (Russia) Rohan Murdock (QLD)
    6 – IBF International Featherweight Title 12 x 3 minute Featherweight Aelio Mesquita (Brazil) Nathaniel May (WA)
    7 – Main Event: WBO Welterweight World Title 12 x 3 minute Welterweight Gary Corcoran (UK) Jeff Horn (QLD)

    Broadcast information

    The match will be broadcast on Australia on pay-per-view channel Main Event TV for $49.95. This is a one-off purchase and will allow you to watch the entire night.

    The first three fights on the undercard can also be streamed on Fox Sports, but the final four bouts, including the headline act, will only be streamed directly through Main Event TV.

    The Roar will also provide a live blog of the fight with round-by-round updates.

    Roar Podcast Logo

    This crunching tackle is the most viewed Club Roar video of all time! It's in the running to win a share of $10,000.
    Watch the full video here