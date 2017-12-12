Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran start time: WBO welterweight title bout time, venue, boxer profiles

After controversially defeating Manny Pacquiao for the WBO Welterweight title in July, Jeff Horn will defend his belt for the first time against the United Kingdom’s Gary Corcoran.

The fight is set for the Brisbane Convention Centre at around 10pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, December 13, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Horn’s victory over Pacquiao in July was re-scored by the WBO after controversy surrounded the judge’s decisions, with many believing the former champion should have won the fight. Despite that, Horn was given the win even after the second scoring of the fight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big fight between Horn and Corcoran.

Key bout information: Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran

Date: Wednesday, December 13

Undercard start time: 4pm (AEDT)

PPV start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Main Event expected start time: 10pm (AEDT)

Venue: Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre

TV: Main Event

Online: Main Event and foxsports.com.au (first three fights only)

Betting: Horn $1.14, Corcoran $5, draw $26

Referee: Benjy Esteves Jr

Jeff Horn

Age: 29

Nation: Australia

Height: 175cm

Reach: 173cm

Stance: Orthodox

Professional record: 18 fights, 17 wins (11 KOs), 1 draw, 0 losses

Gary Corcoran

Age: 27

Nation: United Kingdom

Height: 175cm

Reach: 170cm

Stance: Orthodox

Professional record: 18 fights, 17 wins (7 KOs), 0 draws, 1 loss

Full card

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 8 x 3 minute Welterweight Nestor Faccio Cordozo (Uruguay) Lenny Zappavigna (NSW) 2 8 x 3 minute Heavyweight Roger Izonritei (WA) Alex Leapai (QLD) 3 6 x 3 minute Super-featherweight Vergil Puton (Philippines) Paul Fleming (QLD) 4 8 x 2 minute Bantamweight Sumalee Tongpootorn (Thailand) Shannon O’Connell (QLD) 5 – WBO Oriental Sup’ Middleweight Title 10 x 3 minute Middleweight Apti Ustarkhanov (Russia) Rohan Murdock (QLD) 6 – IBF International Featherweight Title 12 x 3 minute Featherweight Aelio Mesquita (Brazil) Nathaniel May (WA) 7 – Main Event: WBO Welterweight World Title 12 x 3 minute Welterweight Gary Corcoran (UK) Jeff Horn (QLD)

Broadcast information

The match will be broadcast on Australia on pay-per-view channel Main Event TV for $49.95. This is a one-off purchase and will allow you to watch the entire night.

The first three fights on the undercard can also be streamed on Fox Sports, but the final four bouts, including the headline act, will only be streamed directly through Main Event TV.

The Roar will also provide a live blog of the fight with round-by-round updates.