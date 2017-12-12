Lyon primed to fire at WACA: Boof, Paine

The WACA has been an unhappy hunting ground for spinners but Nathan Lyon’s career-best form has Australia excited and expectant ahead of the third Ashes Test.

Lyon, the world’s leading Test wicket-taker in 2017, rattled England in both Brisbane and Adelaide.

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara observed in a recent Wisden column on the Ashes that the “key difference between the two sides has been Lyon”.

The offspinner will play a pivotal role in the hosts’ bid for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, with the third Test to start in Perth on Thursday.

Bruce Yardley is the only Australian spinner to take a Test five-for at the WACA but it wouldn’t surprise if Lyon has his name up on the ground’s honours board.

“Perth’s a tough place (for spinners), that’s traditionally because it swings and quicks bowl the majority of the overs,” coach Darren Lehmann said.

“He’ll get drift obviously with The Doctor (Fremantle’s famous sea breeze), and some bounce.

“He’s been bowling brilliantly for us.”

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine described Lyon’s recent output as incredible.

“He’s probably bowling the best he’s ever bowled,” Paine said.

“This pitch might not spin as much as we’ve seen.

“But the shape he’s getting on the ball and the bounce he’s been getting – if he can get that same sort of bounce, which I’m sure he will here, he’s going to be hard work for them again.”

FIVE-WICKET HAULS BY SPINNERS IN WACA TESTS:

* 6-84 Bruce Yardley v Pakistan 1981

* 6-87 Dan Vettori v Australia 2001

* 5-89, 5-105 Bishan Bedi v Australia 1977

* 5-92 Monty Panesar v Australia 2006

* 5-107 Bruce Yardley v England 1982.