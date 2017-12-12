Real Madrid vs PSG headlines blockbuster Champions League round of 16

Title-holders Real Madrid have been paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League while Chelsea meet Barcelona in the other tie of the round.

Last season’s beaten finalists Juventus take on Tottenham Hotspur while Roma, the other Serie A side, were drawn away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Basel meet Manchester City, Porto take on Liverpool and Sevilla play Manchester United in ties the Premier League sides will feel confident of winning.

Five-time champions Bayern Munich will also be happy to be last out of the hat against Besiktas of Turkey.

The round of 16 first legs will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21, with return matches on March 6-7 and 13-14. The final takes place in Kiev on May 26.

Real became the first club to retain the modern European Cup with their victory over Juventus in May but have been given a brutally difficult start to the knock-out stage of this campaign.

“It could have been the final for the strength of the two teams,” Real director Emilio Butragueno said. “We are both candidates for the title but one will not reach the quarter-finals.”

Unai Emery’s expensively assembled PSG contains the dream frontline of Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe supporting Neymar, the world’s most expensive player.

They racked up an unmatched 25 goals in winning Group B but did suffer a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the final match.

“It’s a beautiful challenge for the club,” PSG ambassador Maxwell said. “I think we’re ready for that.”

The Bundesliga powerhouses were made to wait to find out their opponents at the end of the draw with Besiktas or Barcelona being the last teams they could meet.

There will be relief to have avoided an early duel with Barcelona, who instead take on Chelsea.

“We know how strong Besiktas are,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. “We have followed them because they were in a group with Leipzig. This is a difficult task.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DRAW:

First legs February 13-14 and 20-21, return matches March 6-7 and 13-14.

* Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur

* Basel v Manchester City

* Porto v Liverpool

* Sevilla v Manchester United

* Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain

* Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

* Chelsea v Barcelona

* Bayern Munich v Besiktas