Statistical XI: Who makes the cut?

We’re two Test matches into the Ashes and we have started to see an idea of the form that the players from both sides are in.

I understand numbers and averages don’t tell the whole story, but I thought it would be interesting to see who would make it into a combined XI based on averages.

1. David Warner

As stated in my previous article, Australia’s vice-aptain and the so-called ‘pocket rocket’ would have been disappointed not to have capitalised on the starts he had, yet he still averages third highest for both teams and highest among all openers. With three tests to go, you can be almost certain to see Warner ton-up.

Total runs: 174 runs

Strike rate: 53.7

Avg: 58

High score: 87*

Percentage of team score: 16.1 per cent

2. Cameron Bancroft

Cameron beat his English counterpart, Mark Stoneman, by 0.17 of a run in the average department to make it into this combined statistical XI. A relatively unlucky start to his test career, he should be happy with his efforts and even more so with his victory when compared to the English openers

Total runs: 101

Strike rate: 40.4

Avg: 33.67

High score: 82*

Percentage of team score: 9.3 per cent

3. Joe Root

Grinding his way into the order is Root, England’s captain and leading run-scorer. A key player for the English coming into the series, he has had mixed performances, passing 50 twice but failing to go on and make it big. His one wicket is also handy. He comes in at three as he has a history of batting there; however, there are also statistical reasons he can’t be fourth.

With the bat

Total runs: 142

Strike rate: 49.48

Avg: 35.50

High score: 67

Percentage of team score: 14.8 per cent

With the ball

Wickets: 1

Runs: 43

Overs: 14.3

Maidens: 1

Average: 43

Best: 1/43

Economy: 2.97

4. Steven Smith

Busting the door down to captain this combined statistical XI side is the Aussie captain Steven Peter Devereux Smith. The second highest run scorer of both sides and averaging in the 90s for the series, he not only makes the side but captains it with two victories to his name compared to Root’s zero.

Smith also holds one of the two centuries scored by either side so far this Ashes. Below are the statistical reasons I was talking about on Joe Root’s positioning.

Total runs: 187

Strike rate: 43.69

Avg: 93.50

High score: 141*

Percentage of team score: 17.3 per cent

5. Shaun Marsh

He silenced the critics and then went beyond. He has scored more runs than any other person, English or Australian, this series, and with the next test being at his home ground of the WACA, he’ll be looking to make the gap larger between his teammates and opposition alike. Fun fact: He averages the same with the bat as Moeen Ali does with the ball.

Total runs: 196

Strike rate: 45.37

Avg: 98

High score: 121*

Percentage of team score: 18.4 per cent

6. Moeen Ali

It was a tight contest for sixth position, with a non-statistical choice needing to be made. Do you drop Usman Khawaja down from three to six to boost the batting or go with an all-rounder who has a lower batting average?

Ultimately the latter was chosen. Even though Moeen Ali has the second worst bowling average between both teams just behind Jake Ball, he still has the knack of taking a wicket and can hold up an end. His batting has been subpar, however, considering how much the English rely on his runs down the order.

With the bat

Total runs: 105

Strike rate: 43.41

Avg: 26.25

High score: 40

Percentage of team score: 10.97 per cent

With the ball

Wickets: 1

Runs: 196

Overs: 63

Maidens: 11

Average: 98

Best: 2/74

Economy: 3.11

7. Tim Paine

This position is where the team gets even more tricky. Jonny Bairstow and Tim Paine have exactly the same batting average and each have pros and cons in terms of averages. Bairstow has a 5 per cent higher strike rate, which in Test matches is negligible. Paine has scored a 50 (57 in Adelaide) whereas Bairstow’s high score is 42.

Ultimately, I had to go with Paine. Not only has he arguably provided more with the bat, but he has taken double the catches as that of Bairstow as well as completing one stumping.

Total runs: 81

Strike rate: 47.37

Avg: 27

High score: 57

Percentage of team score: 7 per cent

At the stumps

Catches: 8

Stumpings: 1

Byes: 13

Leg byes: 22

8. Patrick Cummins

The fourth-best bowling average for both sides and the fourth highest batting average, Cummins finds and cements his foothold into the combined XI with two scores in the 40s and an average higher than any English batsman. He has made the Australian tail wag and provided plenty of runs down at the end. His bowling has also been above par, and with ‘2013/14 Ashes Ryan Harris-esque’ statistics he should (statistically) end the series with 18 wickets.

With the bat

Total runs: 97

Strike rate: 40.76

Avg: 48.50

High score: 44

Percentage of team score: 8.97 per cent

With the ball

Wickets: 7

Runs: 194

Overs: 78.4

Maidens: 21

Average: 27.71

Best: 3/85

Economy: 2.47

9. Nathan Lyon

The go-to nightwatchman for the Australians, his usual position of batting has been elevated for this combined XI. Nathan Lyon has been in absolutely stellar form with the ball, bowling the most overs of any bowler for both sides, bagging the second most wickets and maintaining the second best economy rate as well as the second highest bowling average.

With the bat

Total runs: 33

Strike rate: 53.48

Avg: 16.50

High score: 14

Percentage of team score: 3.05 per cent

With the ball

Wickets: 11

Runs: 250

Overs: 109.1

Maidens: 27

Average: 22.73

Best: 4/60

Economy: 2.29

10. Mitchel Starc

The highest wicket-taker for both sides, Starc has taken more wickets than Stuart Broad and James Anderson combined. The X-factor of the Australian bowling line up, Mitchell Starc’s raw pace has been too much for the English, taking the crown for most wickets and lowest average of all players. Out of touch so far with the bat, he and the rest of his side have been lucky that Cummins has provided.

With the bat

Total runs: 32

Strike rate: 43.61

Avg: 10.67

High score: 20

Percentage of team score: 2.96 per cent

With the ball

Wickets: 14

Runs: 265

Overs: 83.2

Maidens: 12

Average: 18.93

Best: 5/88

Economy: 3.18

11. James Anderson

To cap off the list of the playing statistical XI, James Anderson has managed to nick a spot with his bag of five under lights in Adelaide. He has the most economical bowling rate as well as the most wickets for the English side, and he has the third-best strike rate for any bowler.

With the bat

Total runs: 5

Strike rate: 38.47

Avg: 5

High score: 5

Percentage of team score: 0.52 per cent

With the ball

Wickets: 8

Runs: 194

Overs: 93

Maidens: 24

Average: 24.25

Best: 5/43

Economy: 2.09

Once again, I understand that numbers aren’t everything, yet I still found this interesting, and I hope you did too.