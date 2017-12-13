Australia vs England start time: When does the third Ashes Test start? Date, venue, teams, broadcast information

The Ashes will head to Perth for the third Test of the series with Australia having a chance to put the series beyond all doubt against a desperate England team. The match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14 at 1:30pm (AEDT).

Should the match run for the full five days, it will end on Monday, December 18.

While the original plan was to play this Test at the new Perth Stadium, it isn’t completed yet. In saying that, it will be ready for action early next year and so this is likely to be the final Ashes Test at the WACA (matches against nations other than England, India and South Africa will continue to be played at the WACA).

Australia bring a 2-0 lead into the match, having won the first two Tests of the series. They haven’t been dominant, but are winning on the scoreboard by substantial margins and England will need a huge turn around in fortunes if they are to get back into it.

Key Game Information: Australia vs England third Test

First ball: 1:30pm (AEDT) – 10:30am (local)

Venue: WACA, Perth, WA

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, Cricket Australia Live Pass

Betting: Australia $1.53, England $4.40, Drawn $5.30

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus

Overall record: Played 343, Australia 142, England 108, drawn 93

Matches in Australia: Played 164, Australia 84, England 56, drawn 24

Matches at the WACA Played 13, Australia 9, England 1, drawn 3

Likely XIs

Australia

1. David Warner

2. Cameron Bancroft

3. Usman Khawaja

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Shaun Marsh

6. Mitchell Marsh

7. Tim Paine (wk)

8. Mitchell Starc

9. Pat Cummins

10. Nathan Lyon

11. Josh Hazlewood

England

1. Alastair Cook

2. Mark Stoneman

3. James Vince

4. Joe Root (c)

5. Dawid Malan

6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)

7. Moeen Ali

8. Chris Woakes

9. Craig Overton

10. Stuart Broad

11. James Anderson

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration First session 1:30pm 3:30pm 10:30am 12:30pm Two hours Lunch 3:30pm 4:10pm 12:30pm 1:10pm 40 minutes Second session 4:10pm 6:10pm 1:10pm 3:10pm Two hours Tea 6:10pm 6:30pm 3:10pm 3:30pm 20 minutes Third session 6:30pm 8:30pm 3:30pm 5:30pm Two hours

Note: Sessions may be altered based on match state, weather or over rates. Play may be extended until 9pm (AEDT) each day due to over rates or 10pm (AEDT) for weather.

Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast exclusively on the Nine Network. Their coverage will start at 12:30pm (AEDT) on each day of the match.

If you want to stream the match online, then you will need to use the Cricket Australia live pass.

The Roar will also be covering the match with a live blog and highlights.