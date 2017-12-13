Australia vs England start time: When does the third Ashes Test start? Date, venue, teams, broadcast information

The Ashes will head to Perth for the third Test of the series with Australia having a chance to put the series beyond all doubt against a desperate England team. The match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14 at 1:30pm (AEDT).
Should the match run for the full five days, it will end on Monday, December 18.
While the original plan was to play this Test at the new Perth Stadium, it isn’t completed yet. In saying that, it will be ready for action early next year and so this is likely to be the final Ashes Test at the WACA (matches against nations other than England, India and South Africa will continue to be played at the WACA).
Australia bring a 2-0 lead into the match, having won the first two Tests of the series. They haven’t been dominant, but are winning on the scoreboard by substantial margins and England will need a huge turn around in fortunes if they are to get back into it.
Key Game Information: Australia vs England third Test
First ball: 1:30pm (AEDT) – 10:30am (local)
Venue: WACA, Perth, WA
TV: Live, Nine Network
Online: Live, Cricket Australia Live Pass
Betting: Australia $1.53, England $4.40, Drawn $5.30
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus
Overall record: Played 343, Australia 142, England 108, drawn 93
Matches in Australia: Played 164, Australia 84, England 56, drawn 24
Matches at the WACA Played 13, Australia 9, England 1, drawn 3
Likely XIs
Australia
1. David Warner
2. Cameron Bancroft
3. Usman Khawaja
4. Steve Smith (c)
5. Shaun Marsh
6. Mitchell Marsh
7. Tim Paine (wk)
8. Mitchell Starc
9. Pat Cummins
10. Nathan Lyon
11. Josh Hazlewood
England
1. Alastair Cook
2. Mark Stoneman
3. James Vince
4. Joe Root (c)
5. Dawid Malan
6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)
7. Moeen Ali
8. Chris Woakes
9. Craig Overton
10. Stuart Broad
11. James Anderson
Hours of play
|Start (AEDT)
|Finish (AEDT)
|Start (local)
|Finish (local)
|Duration
|First session
|1:30pm
|3:30pm
|10:30am
|12:30pm
|Two hours
|Lunch
|3:30pm
|4:10pm
|12:30pm
|1:10pm
|40 minutes
|Second session
|4:10pm
|6:10pm
|1:10pm
|3:10pm
|Two hours
|Tea
|6:10pm
|6:30pm
|3:10pm
|3:30pm
|20 minutes
|Third session
|6:30pm
|8:30pm
|3:30pm
|5:30pm
|Two hours
Note: Sessions may be altered based on match state, weather or over rates. Play may be extended until 9pm (AEDT) each day due to over rates or 10pm (AEDT) for weather.
Broadcast Information
The match will be broadcast exclusively on the Nine Network. Their coverage will start at 12:30pm (AEDT) on each day of the match.
If you want to stream the match online, then you will need to use the Cricket Australia live pass.
The Roar will also be covering the match with a live blog and highlights.