BBL07 season preview: Adelaide Strikers

This year I will be previewing every team in the BBL and assessing their chances of success, starting off with the Adelaide Strikers, who are looking to bounce back from an underwhelming BBL06.

BBL06 record – sixth, three wins, five losses

Total titles – zero

Semi-finals appearances – two

Current squad

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Michael Cormack, Jono Dean, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Nick Winter

Coach

Jason Gillespie

Noted ins

Colin Ingram (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Peter Siddle (Renegades), Jonathon Wells (Hurricanes)

Noted outs

Ben Dunk (Stars), Brad Hodge (Stars), Chris Jordan (England), Tim Ludeman (Renegades), Kieron Pollard (WI), Kane Richardson (Renegades)

Overseas player rating: Colin Ingram (South Africa), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

The Strikers might have done some good business here, with both Ingram and Khan going under the radar somewhat yet proving one of the best combinations in the comp.

These are proven performers who can dominate up front – Ingram as an explosive batsman at the top of the order, and Khan as a strike spinner.

Ingram has 149 T20 games to his name and averages a respectable 29 with the bat, at a gun strike rate of 136. He has also performed reasonably in white-ball cricket in the past for South Africa, averaging 32 with the bat from 31 ODIs, and 26 from nine T20 games.

Khan has an outstanding T20 record, taking 112 wickets from 78 games, as well as an unbelievable economy of 5.84.

Batting rating

Adelaide have lost two of their best batsmen in Ben Dunk and Brad Hodge, and while they won’t miss Hodge hugely, Dunk leaves a massive void at the top of the order. Kieron Pollard, despite flopping last year, can clear the ropes, so that is another question mark.

Their top three – Weatherald, Ingram and Head – have good T20 records. Where the team might fall down is a lack of explosive hitters in the middle order. Jake Lehmann has emerged as an inventive and dynamic player, so he’s key to holding things together.

Spin bowling rating

Plenty will rely on Rashid Khan here, however I am backing him to have a big tournament.

Liam O’Connor and Travis Head may not be front-line options, but could prove handy. That said, O’Connor only averages 46 with the ball through seven games, so could prove a weak link.

Seam bowling rating

This is one of the better attacks in the tournament, with good depth and variety.

Peter Siddle and Ben Laughlin provide experience, while Billy Stanlake brings the youthful exuberance.

Stanlake was a revelation last season, with his searing bounce and pace, which is important as most good teams need someone who can bowl over 140km.

With Michael Neser another handy option, the Strikers appear well served.

The gun – Ben Laughlin

Despite being 35 years old, Ben Laughlin is the ace in the Strikers’ bowling line-up.

Not only is he an experienced T20 performer, he plays hard and with some niggle, which makes him right at home in the intensity and high pressure of BBL bowling. He is an especially outstanding death bowler, with the ability to hit yorkers and mix up his slower balls.

Laughlin was outstanding in BBL06, picking up nine wickets at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 6.09, which was the best of all fast bowlers in the competition bar Mitchell Johnson.

The smokey – Rashid Khan

Khan’s leg-spin could have a huge impact, despite him being relatively unknown on our shores.

While the BBL might prove a step up in class, Khan has performed in high-pressure T20 environments for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the EPL, which is also a quality, high-pressure tournament containing some of the world’s best players.

The potential flop – Peter Siddle

Despite being 33 years of age, Siddle may not have the variations and change-ups to be a fast bowler that doesn’t go the journey at times.

Siddle only has 20 wickets from his 23 T20 games, and while his economy rate of 7.41 is acceptable, I’m not convinced he will provide the impact the Strikers are looking for.

The circuiter – Jake Lehmann

His father, Darren, was as renowned for his ability to sink a schooner or ten as his ability to pummel attacks around the country.

In this regard, I reckon the apple won’t fall far from the tree.

Verdict – Top-four surprise packets

Unaffected by international cricket, the Strikers will bounce back in a big way this summer.

They need to get back to making the Adelaide Oval a fortress, with its hostile atmosphere and huge crowds providing a huge advantage.

Ben Dunk could prove a big loss at the top of the order; however they will be expecting Colin Ingram to fill that void. Jake Lehmann and Jake Weatherald add plenty of excitement to the middle order, while plenty will be expected from Travis Head who had a disappointing campaign last season.

This team will sneak into the finals.

The Prophet’s verdict

“They paddled a bit last year, however they will be sniffing around the finals this year. Ingram is a gun so I expect him to fire and this team to be hard to beat at home.”