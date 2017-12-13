Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran full undercard: Complete event schedule, every fight time

After his controversial win against Manny Pacquiao, Jeff Horn is looking to prove his victory was no fluke, taking on the British contender Gary Corcoran for the WBO Welterweight World Title. While the title bout makes the headlines, there are six fights scheduled for the undercard.

The fight will be held at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Wednesday, December 13, with Horn defending his title for the first time against Corcoran in the main event of the day.

While there are six fights on the undercard, three of them plus the main event are on the pay-per-view card to start at 7:30pm (AEDT). The other three fights start from 4pm (AEDT).

Horn joins a host of other Aussies in action including Shannon O’Connell, Paul Fleming and Nathaniel May, who all take on international opponents.

Lenny Zappavigna, from NSW, will open the day’s proceedings against Uruguay’s Nestor Faccio Cordozo, while Rohan Murdock going up against Apti Ustarkhanov from Russia for the Middleweight Title.

Full fight card

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 8 x 3 minute Welterweight Nestor Faccio Cordozo (Uruguay) Lenny Zappavigna (NSW) 2 8 x 3 minute Heavyweight Roger Izonritei (WA) Alex Leapai (QLD) 3 6 x 3 minute Super-featherweight Vergil Puton (Philippines) Paul Fleming (QLD) 4 8 x 2 minute Bantamweight Sumalee Tongpootorn (Thailand) Shannon O’Connell (QLD) 5 – WBO Oriental Sup’ Middleweight Title 10 x 3 minute Middleweight Apti Ustarkhanov (Russia) Rohan Murdock (QLD) 6 – IBF International Featherweight Title 12 x 3 minute Featherweight Aelio Mesquita (Brazil) Nathaniel May (WA) 7 – Main Event: WBO Welterweight World Title 12 x 3 minute Welterweight Gary Corcoran (UK) Jeff Horn (QLD)

How to stream and watch the undercard

The full fight card is available on Main Event for $49.95. Main Event is exclusive to Foxtel, so to watch the bout, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription.

The first three fights can be live streamed from 4pm (AEDT) for free on Foxsports.com.au target=”_blank”

You will also be able to stream the pay-per-view content directly to your device through Main Event.

The Roar will also be providing a live blog of the fight.