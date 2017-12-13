Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran live stream: How to watch WBO welterweight title fight online and on TV

Australian Jeff Horn puts his WBO welterweight title on the line for the first time when he faces British fighter Gary Corcoran in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the fight online and watching it in Australia.
The bout is scheduled to commence at around 10pm (AEDT), although that will depend on the length of the undercard, which has six fights listed on it.
The pay-per-view undercard commences at 7:30pm (AEDT), with Australia’s boxing public converging on the Brisbane Convention Centre for a bout being tagged as the Battle of Brisbane 2.
There are three other fights which are on what has been called the ‘free card’, starting from 4pm (AEDT).
The fight comes after Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao in front of more than 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium earlier this year to take the WBO Welterweight title. It was a big upset for Horn after he was rated little to no chance of knocking over one of the greatest ever heading into the fight.
The original title fight was also Australia’s biggest ever boxing event.
How to watch the fight on TV
The only way to watch the fight on TV in Australia will be through Main Event TV. This is a Foxtel exclusive channel, meaning you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to view either the undercard or the title fight between Horn and Corcoran.
To watch the fight through Main Event, you will need to order it for a one off payment of $49.95.
The pay-per-view starts at 7:30pm (AEDT) with three fights preceding the Horn versus Corcoran bout.
How to live stream the fight online
To live stream the main event and rest of the pay-per-view, you will need to order it for $49.95 from Main Event and then stream it directly to your device.
The first three fights of the undercard are available for streaming from foxsports.com.au.
The Roar will also be covering the fight, running a live blog of the action from 7:30pm (AEDT).
If all else fails, you will be able to watch the fight at your local pub or club if they are providing it, as well as at Event or Village Cinemas on the big screen.
How to watch the match on TV
Foxtel offers the best choice of live sport from Australia and around the world.
Sport on Foxtel’s iQ3 is the championship viewing experience including HD quality, the ability to record your favourite team and shows, as well as stream live sport anytime, anywhere on your favourite devices with the Foxtel app~ included in your subscription.
How to live stream the match online
Stream the best choice of live sport from Australia and around the world instantly with Foxtel Now. Foxtel Now is the more flexible and accessible way to stream live sport to your devices.
The Foxtel Now box allows you to simply stream Foxtel Now to your big screen. Through one simple device, you can also access free-to-air TV#, a world of apps and games from the Google Play Store, YouTube, and Stan (subscription required). Also comes with Chromecast built-in. You can grab the Foxtel Now box for $99, which includes access to all packs free for two months*.
If you already have a Foxtel subscription that includes the Sport pack, you can stream live sport anytime, anywhere to your devices through the free Foxtel app~.
*2 months free Foxtel Now only available to customers who purchase direct from Foxtel’s website. Requires internet connection. Data charges may apply. Offer ends 31.01.2018. New Foxtel Now customers: $104/mth from 3rd mth unless you change your pack before end of first two mths. Existing Foxtel Now customers: offer takes effect within 48hrs and monthly fee after two mth offer period will revert back to your selected pack unless you make any changes during the offer period. Foxtel marks used under licence by Foxtel Management Pty Ltd.
#Requires free-to-air aerial connected to Foxtel Now box.
~Just connect your compatible device to the internet. Data charges may apply. Shows only available if they’re in your pack, some shows/channels not available. Sorry, Australia only.