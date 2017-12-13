Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran live stream: How to watch WBO welterweight title fight online and on TV

Australian Jeff Horn puts his WBO welterweight title on the line for the first time when he faces British fighter Gary Corcoran in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the fight online and watching it in Australia.

The bout is scheduled to commence at around 10pm (AEDT), although that will depend on the length of the undercard, which has six fights listed on it.

The pay-per-view undercard commences at 7:30pm (AEDT), with Australia’s boxing public converging on the Brisbane Convention Centre for a bout being tagged as the Battle of Brisbane 2.

There are three other fights which are on what has been called the ‘free card’, starting from 4pm (AEDT).

The fight comes after Horn defeated Manny Pacquiao in front of more than 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium earlier this year to take the WBO Welterweight title. It was a big upset for Horn after he was rated little to no chance of knocking over one of the greatest ever heading into the fight.

The original title fight was also Australia’s biggest ever boxing event.

How to watch the fight on TV

The only way to watch the fight on TV in Australia will be through Main Event TV. This is a Foxtel exclusive channel, meaning you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to view either the undercard or the title fight between Horn and Corcoran.

To watch the fight through Main Event, you will need to order it for a one off payment of $49.95.

The pay-per-view starts at 7:30pm (AEDT) with three fights preceding the Horn versus Corcoran bout.

How to live stream the fight online

To live stream the main event and rest of the pay-per-view, you will need to order it for $49.95 from Main Event and then stream it directly to your device.

The first three fights of the undercard are available for streaming from foxsports.com.au.

The Roar will also be covering the fight, running a live blog of the action from 7:30pm (AEDT).

If all else fails, you will be able to watch the fight at your local pub or club if they are providing it, as well as at Event or Village Cinemas on the big screen.