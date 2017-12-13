Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran: WBO World Welterweight Championship live blog, round-by-round updates

Australia’s Jeff Horn takes on Englishman Gary “The Hellraiser” Corcoran in the first defence of his world welterweight title. Join The Roar on Wednesday night from 7:30pm (AEDT) for live fight coverage, debate and round-by-round updates in our blog.

Horn’s life changed forever when he upset Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium back in July. He enters this bout as a heavy favourite, but may not have things all his own way against Corcoran.

The 27-year-old Englishman is looking to change his life by taking Horn’s belt. It should be an action-packed fight, with both fighters likely to come forward and trade punches.

Horn won’t have the size advantage over Corcoran that he did against Pacquiao. The Englishman has campaigned at a super welterweight for much of his 18-fight pro career, which is about 3kg heavier than the welterweight limit.

The only loss of Corcoran’s career came in July last year. He was stopped by Welshman Liam Williams (16-2-1) in the 11th round of their British super welterweight title fight.

Since then, Corcoran has come down in weight and had two wins. His last bout was a split decision victory against the previously unbeaten Nigerian Larry Ekundayo (12-1).

A win for 29-year-old Horn could see him head to Las Vegas next April for a mega fight with unbeaten American Terence Crawford (32-0).

Prediction

Corcoran will give it everything he has, but Jeff Horn will score a KO in the second half of the fight.

