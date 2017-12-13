Jeff Horn vs Gary Corcoran: WBO World Welterweight Championship live blog, round-by-round updates

Australia’s Jeff Horn takes on Englishman Gary “The Hellraiser” Corcoran in the first defence of his world welterweight title. Join The Roar on Wednesday night from 7:30pm (AEDT) for live fight coverage, debate and round-by-round updates in our blog.
Horn’s life changed forever when he upset Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium back in July. He enters this bout as a heavy favourite, but may not have things all his own way against Corcoran.
The 27-year-old Englishman is looking to change his life by taking Horn’s belt. It should be an action-packed fight, with both fighters likely to come forward and trade punches.
Horn won’t have the size advantage over Corcoran that he did against Pacquiao. The Englishman has campaigned at a super welterweight for much of his 18-fight pro career, which is about 3kg heavier than the welterweight limit.
The only loss of Corcoran’s career came in July last year. He was stopped by Welshman Liam Williams (16-2-1) in the 11th round of their British super welterweight title fight.
Since then, Corcoran has come down in weight and had two wins. His last bout was a split decision victory against the previously unbeaten Nigerian Larry Ekundayo (12-1).
A win for 29-year-old Horn could see him head to Las Vegas next April for a mega fight with unbeaten American Terence Crawford (32-0).
Prediction
Corcoran will give it everything he has, but Jeff Horn will score a KO in the second half of the fight.
8:17pm
John Coomer said | 8:17pm | ! Report
Good opening 3 rounds in this undercard bout between Australia’s Rohan Murdock and Russian Apti Ustarkhanov.
The Russian is a big counterpuncher, but Murdoch pushing the pace with a good workrate. It’s a close, competitive fight.
8:09pm
John Coomer said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Entertaining first round, both fighters landed good shots. The Russian has come to fight, but Murdock probably slightly busier.
8:05pm
John Coomer said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Murdock looking in great shape as he enters the ring.
8:00pm
John Coomer said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Two bouts to go until the main event.
Next up we have a 10-round super middleweight contest between Australia’s Rohan Murdock (20-1-0) and Russian Apti Ustarkhanov (15-2-3).
7:54pm
John Coomer said | 7:54pm | ! Report
So far about 70% are predicting a Horn victory, and the majority of those people believe it will be by KO.
7:53pm
Kavvy said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Boxrec has Corcoran rated 5th in Britain at Welterweight and 73rd globally, tough one for Jeff, even if he wins well it is what’s expected and if he’s not convincing or doesn’t finish him he’ll be canned.
So hope he gets him out early and shows a real gap in class then steps it up for his next bout.
If his next fight isn’t one of the $ marquees in line (Crawford and the Pac rematch), he should fight Lucas Matthyse, I’d pay to watch that for sure.
If I’m Horn’s camp he should push real hard for the Pac rematch as the money fight, Crawford is just too slick and at peak
7:58pm
John Coomer said | 7:58pm | ! Report
You’re right Kavvy, he’ll need to win well to impress his international critics.
The WBO has made Crawford his mandatory defence, so if he gets through tonight he’ll have to take it or vacate the belt. That would be a tough fight, but a big money one for him too.
So Pacman 2 may have to wait until later in 2018 if he wins tonight. Amir Khan is ringside too and has put his hand up for a fight in 2018.
7:48pm
John Coomer said | 7:48pm | ! Report
A first round stoppage to Shannon O’Connell against an overmatched Thai opponent who took the fight at late notice. O’Connell looked extremely fit as usual and got the job done quickly.