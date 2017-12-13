Who is under more pressure: John Aloisi or Kevin Muscat?

At the beginning of the season, Brisbane Roar’s John Aloisi and Melbourne Victory’s Kevin Muscat were being earmarked as potential replacements for Ange Postecoglou.

However a third into the season and both teams are struggling, with only a couple wins to their names, and at risk of missing the finals.

With the two prepared to go head-to-head this week, let’s take a look at who’s doing the better job.

Players used

Brisbane’s casualty ward currently has eight tenants, including the likes of Michael Theo and Thomas Kristensen. This is no fault of Aloisi’s but it has led him to use 24 players already this season, which is the most in the A-League.

Only Matt McKay and Massimo Maccarone have started in every match. Jack Hingert has played in all ten, but has only started in eight. During the match, Aloisi has used 30 substitutions.

Muscat has had a couple of injuries including Mitchell Austin’s ACL tear, but he has also missed the likes of Kosta Barbarouses, James Troisi, and Mark Milligan through international duty.

However he has been lucky enough to only use 19 players, which is second fewest this season. Lawrence Thomas, Jason Geria, Rhys Williams, Carl Valeri, and Leroy George have started in every match this season, while Jai Ingham has also appeared in every match, but has only started four. Muscat has only used 25 of a possible 30 substitutions.

Formations

The Roar have struggled with form and injuries, but the scorer of Australia’s most famous goal has only changed his formation once this season, sticking with the 4-2-3-1 for nine matches. The only match he tried something different was the Round 6 clash with the Victory, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Muscat, on the other hand, has tried three formations, starting the season with a 4-5-1, using the 4-3-3 in the corresponding match. The 4-2-3-1 has been his favourable, used six times.

Bookings

Discipline doesn’t always depend on the players in the squad, it also depends on the coach and the style of play implemented. Fifteen of Brisbane’s 25 players have been booked this season, receiving a combined 27 yellow cards and one red.

However, 13 of Melbourne’s 19 players have been booked. Twenty-four of those have been yellow while Milligan and Austin have been shown red cards.

Results

Whether it’s getting the Socceroos job or the sack, the main criteria will be the results of the two managers.

Brisbane are in sixth position after ten games, with two wins, four draws, and four losses. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 14.

Melbourne are seventh, with two wins, four draws, and four losses. They have scored 13 goals and conceded 16.

Coincidentally, both of these sides’ wins came in Round 7 and 9.

So the two are pretty evenly matched, however Muscat has had the easier time since he hasn’t had to worry about a plethora of injuries.

But the real winner could be decided this week, when their teams close out Round 11.