RLPA calls for review of NRL third-party deals

The Rugby League Players’ Association has reiterated a push for a review of third party agreements (TPAs) amid the Manly salary cap scandal.

The RLPA is not supporting a push for TPAs to be scrapped but has called for the system to be improved and for greater transparency.

The NRL and RLPA have agreed to undertake a review of the TPA system and the players’ union says Manly’s alleged salary cap breaches highlights its importance.

“What the preliminary findings do highlight is the need to review the current third party agreement system,” the RLPA said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that salary cap breaches have been exposed which have a direct link to the negotiation and agreement of third party arrangements.”

The NRL on Monday issued Manly with a breach notice for alleged salary cap rorting over the past five seasons.

The club face a hefty fine, reported to be around $400,000, and could be forced to operate with an adjusted salary cap in 2018.

It’s alleged the club promised players money above their contract amounts via third party deals.

Such deals are sponsorships which have no connection to the club. Under NRL rules, a club cannot organise a third party deal for their players and they are not included in the salary cap.

Parramatta last year were found guilty of rorting the salary cap by promising extra money to players and delivering it via dodgy third party agreements.

The RLPA did not say how it wanted the scheme changed but said the two salary cap scandals in two years were proof it needed addressing.

“As part of the collective bargaining agreement negotiations, the NRL and RLPA have agreed to undertake a review of the TPA system,” the RLPA said.

“Whilst we do not have any fixed views on the system or how it could be improved, we look forward to working with the NRL and other key stakeholders to review the current arrangements.”