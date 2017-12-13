Third Test: Is no news good news, or is Mitch Marsh playing?

Is Mitch Marsh playing in the third Ashes Test? Is Peter Handscomb set to be dropped with his technique all over the shop but his average sitting just shy of 50? How long will the suspense continue?

Well, at least another day, with Australia set to wait until the morning of the WACA match to officially announce the XI aiming to reclaim the Ashes from England.

Marsh is still favoured by most to get the nod ahead of Handscomb, but the Aussies are being coy, saying the look of the pitch will determine the makeup of their side.

“We haven’t picked the team yet,” Steve Smith told reporters.

“It’ll be unlucky if he (Handscomb) misses out.

“If he does miss out there’s no reason he won’t be back in the team soon.

“It is tough.

“If we do go down that route it’s purely for the reason we think we need an extra bowler, nothing to do with anybody’s batting.”

Smith, who has spoken with teammates about the danger of complacency after comfortable Ashes victories in Brisbane and Adelaide, is hopeful the WACA deck will harden up overnight.

“It’s probably not as hard as I would have liked it to be a day out, but 24 hours can change a wicket,” he said.

“We’ll have another look in the morning. Hopefully it’s a bit harder and faster.”

Smith has been impressed with Mitch Marsh’s batting at domestic level since he underwent a shoulder reconstruction earlier this year.

“He’s tightened up his defence quite a lot,” Smith said.

“I know speaking to him when he was back in the team a little while ago, we spoke about softening your hands up in defence — and those good length balls, not going so hard.”

With AAP