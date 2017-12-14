Australia vs England: The Ashes cricket live scores, blog – 3rd Test, Day 1

England will make a last-ditch attempt to stay in with a chance of retaining the Ashes when they travel to Perth for the third Test, which Australia enter as heavy favourites. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 1:30pm (AEDT).
The Aussies have dominated on the scoreboard, winning the first two Tests by ten wickets and 120 runs in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively, yet they haven’t dominated completely on the field.
Concentration lapses from the tourists have allowed the margins of victory to become as big as they were, but England have shown positive signs – just not enough of them to be competitive over five days.
The first couple of days in Adelaide saw the hosts well ahead, but a couple of big sessions for England – with James Anderson getting the ball to swing around under lights – put them back in the match before they capitulated on the final day, losing six wickets in the first session.
If England had won or even got close in Adelaide, the momentum would have been with them heading to Perth, but now they find themselves well and truly on the back foot.
The WACA is a venue they haven’t had much luck at, winning just one Test in 13 attempts. While the pitch has been flatter than normal in recent years, and reports suggest it’ll be the same this summer, it’s not an easy destination for touring teams.
England’s attack doesn’t stack up against the conditions either. While Anderson and Stuart Broad are proven, neither have had a great deal of fun in Australia and they won’t have a pink ball to help them out this time either.
The extra pace on offer from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins could well prove to be the difference in this match, as well as the aggressive intent in the home side’s batting.
David Warner hasn’t been in the best of form, but he has scored centuries in Perth before and the feeling is that there could be another big one on the way here.
If that happens, England could be out of the match by the end of the first day.
Prediction
Despite what we have seen in the first two Tests, Perth is where the real difference between the sides will begin to show. England’s attack could well get plastered on the WACA, and while backing a draw is tempting, the raw pace of the Aussies and bounce for Nathan Lyon will get them over the line.
Australia to win and regain the Ashes.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Day 1 from 1:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.
1:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:05pm
1:05pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:05pm
ENGLAND
1. Alastair Cook
2. Mark Stoneman
3. James Vince
4. Joe Root (c)
5. Dawid Malan
6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)
7. Moeen Ali
8. Chris Woakes
9. Craig Overton
10. Stuart Broad
11. James Anderson
1:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:04pm
AUSTRALIA
1. David Warner
2. Cameron Bancroft
3. Usman Khawaja
4. Steve Smith (c)
5. Shaun Marsh
6. Mitchell Marsh
7. Tim Paine (wk)
8. Mitchell Starc
9. Pat Cummins
10. Nathan Lyon
11. Josh Hazlewood
1:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:04pm
Final XI’s in a moment.
1:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:02pm
Smith
“One change. Mitch Marsh is in for Peter Handscomb who is unlucky to miss out. Stats show we have had to bowl a lot here over the years so we want to keep our three bowlers up.”
“He’s been in good form.”
“We are in a good position at 2-0 up, but it’s another day, another Test match and we need to bowl well here this morning.”
“I would have batted first well as well. It’s usually a nice wicket, but there’s a bit of grass on it so hopefully it’ll seam around a bit this morning.”
1:03pm
jameswm said | 1:03pm | ! Report
Lyon doesn’t count as a bowler, Steve?
1:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:04pm | ! Report
I’m sure he meant quick bowlers!
1:01pm
jameswm said | 1:01pm | ! Report
Let’s talk about the cricket rather than those absurd spot fixing claims. No evidence, no player from either team mentioned, nothing to see here, as far as this test is concerned. I’m not the slightest bit interested in the IPL.
Let’s go boys – Smudge, time to win a toss.
1:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:03pm | ! Report
Yep. Let’s get on with the cricket.
1:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:01pm | ! Report
Root
“There’s a bit of live grass on it, but we should be able to build up a big score and get a bit of scoreboard pressure going on.”
“We need to play over the whole five days and get a win.”
“Unchanged team.”
1:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:00pm | ! Report
The toss has been won by England. Joe Root Has elected to bat first, which is hardly a surprise.
1:02pm
jameswm said | 1:02pm | ! Report
Seriously? Do we ever win a toss?
Hopefully the boys can get some help and make some early inroads.
1:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:00pm | ! Report
The first ball is scheduled for just over 30 minutes time. The toss is just about to take place and we will have the results of that in just a moment.
12:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:59pm | ! Report
As always, feel free to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
12:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:59pm
12:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:59pm | ! Report
Hello, Good Afternoon and it’s a warm welcome to The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Ashes series. It’s the final Ashes Test at the WACA, with high ranking international teams to play at the new Optus Stadium from next season.
The WACA has never been a happy hunting ground for England, who have won just once in 13 attempts. They must record a draw at worst if they want to stay in the series, while Australia can regain the urn with a victory here. They hold the momentum and form coming in and are heavy favourites to wrap it up, but cricket is a funny game and the whole series could turn on one fantastic spell of bowling or a big century – still, it’s an uphill battle for the tourists.