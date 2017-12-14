BBL07 season preview: Hobart Hurricanes

The Hobart Hurricanes didn’t have the happiest of seasons in 2016-17, winning just three matches and finishing one place above the foot of the ladder. Unfortunately, things don’t look too much better for the men in purple this time around.

BBL6 Record – seventh, three Wins, five Losses

Titles – zero

Semi-finals appearances – two

Current Squad

George Bailey (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Alex Doolan, Nathan Reardon, Hamish Kingston, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Jake Reed, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Aaron Summers

Coach

Gary Kirsten

Noted Ins

Tom Rogers (ACT Comets), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Nathan Reardon (Brisbane Heat)

Noted Outs

Stuart Broad (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Released), Shaun Tait (Retired), Jonathan Wells (Adelaide Strikers)

Overseas player rating: Tymal Mills and Jofra Archer

I’m not convinced about both the Hurricanes’ overseas players this season. Mills, in essence, will replace the retired Shaun Tait as the Hurricanes’ out-and-out strike bowler. He’s capable of beating a few batsmen with his pace, however, he also has a suspect fitness record and can get his radar wrong and go the journey on occasions.

However, he has a tidy record through 67 T20 games with 77 wickets at a respectable economy rate of 7.5.

Jofra Archer only made his First Class debut in 2016, however, has some impressive first class stats through 22 games with 88 wickets at 26 and averaging over 37 with the bat.

He appears a young player with plenty of potential as an all-rounder, but is very raw and has not experienced an intense and high-quality competition like the Big Bash. I can see it taking time for him to adapt.

Batting rating

Losing Tim Paine to Australian duties really hurts the balance of this side. Paine has proved a reliable and fairly dynamic opening batsman. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Matthew Wade given the same role as Paine had previously to try and break out of his form slump.

While Darcy Short and Ben McDermott are potentially explosive, they can be hit and miss, which leaves plenty of pressure on captain George Bailey.

The lower middle order will rely heavily on veteran Dan Christian to try and score quickly at the death. This is one of the more brittle batting lineups in the BBL.

Spin bowling rating

Both Cameron Boyce and Clive Rose have pretty moderate BBL records so they have a lot to prove this year if the Hurricanes are going to rely on their spinners for not only penetration, but control.

Boyce has had his moments as a T20 dynamo playing seven internationals for Australia, however, that was back in 2014 and he has fallen off the radar somewhat since then.

Both spinners go at over eight runs per over which is a concern given most spinners in this tournament are apply to apply the screws somewhat.

Fast bowling rating

They have lost plenty of experience in Stuart Broad and Tait, although both struggled at times last season. Dan Christian is a good closer with his ability to hit yorkers and change his pace.

Sam Rainbird and Riley Meredith are young quicks on the rise and come into the BBL as unknown quantities. However Gary Kirsten will be heavily reliant on his two overseas players in Mills and Archer to really do the business and lead this Hurricanes’ bowling attack.

The gun – George Bailey

It’s hard to go past the Hurricanes’ skipper as their go-to man once again in BBL07. Bailey remains one of the best white ball cricketers in Australia, despite being unceremoniously axed from the Australian ODI side in 2016, notwithstanding his ODI batting average of 40.

Bailey was easily the Hurricanes best last year, scoring 247 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 132. In a batting line-up that looks a little short of quality players, Bailey will need another big season if the Hurricanes are to improve.

The smokey – Matthew Wade

I have gone for Wade here because he has had such an awful few months that the BBL might be a great release for him, to free him up and get him back to that pocket dynamo player he can be.

Wade has looked and talked like a man under pressure and down on his luck for the past few months, with him being dropped from both the Test and ODI sides for Australia.

Wade is a fighter though, and I expect him to produce for the Hurricanes this season, and I wouldn’t mind seeing him higher up the batting order in the opening position. I think he will thrive on that responsibility.

The flop – Clive Rose

Most left-arm spinners can prove highly effective in BBL cricket, however, Clive Rose has really struggled for any sort of impact with the ball.

He has only taken seven wickets from 18 games at a bowling average over 60, while his economy rate for a spinner is high at 8.25. Spinners can control innings and win you games in BBL cricket, however, I think oppositions will not be too worried about Rose.

The circuiter – Jofra Archer

It’s always hard to go past the Caribbean influence as a man who will enjoy spending more time in the clubs than on the field.

I’m not sure of the quality of the nightlife in Hobart, but I expect young Jofra to be making enquiries as we speak. Expect this young West Indian, who plays his cricket in England, to relish the quality Australian circuit like many of his ilk have done before him.

He has a lot to live up to given the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy have a reputation for spending as much time in the bars as on the training paddock.

Verdict – Bottom three

I just don’t see enough quality changes in the Hurricanes’ playing squad from last year, which makes me wonder whether they have the personnel to improve on a disappointing last couple of seasons.

However, there have been sweeping changes off the field, symptomatic of the wider overhaul in Tasmanian cricket, with a new Coach, new management and two new overseas signings, so it feels like a fresh start in some respects after the failure of the past few seasons.

Gary Kirsten is widely considered one of the best teachers and coaches in the world, so I expect him to really add some confidence and strategy to a group that has not had the belief or firepower in key moments over the past couple of years.

I still think, ultimately, their lack of high-quality spinners, and lack of quality T20 batsmen outside of Bailey, will mean this side will struggle to get into the finals, but I expect them to be well drilled and highly competitive under Kirsten.

The Prophet’s verdict

“The Hurricanes have stunk it up the past few seasons and I can see them paddling a bit again this year to be honest.

“Mills and Archer are wildcards that could lift this side, but they’re more likely to dominate the circuit than out at Blundstone Arena. They might jag a few wins, however, they will be planning their end of season trip with a couple of rounds to go. No joy for this mob.”