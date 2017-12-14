Best 22 analysis: Essendon

All the AFL lists are finalised for 2018, and now is the time to start looking into what each club’s best team looks like.



This analysis won’t factor in injuries or early season suspensions, as they are looking at the best team from the list they have. Here is my view on Essendon’s best 22 in 2018.

Best 22

B: Mark Baguley, Michael Hurley, Adam Saad

HB: Brendon Goddard, Michael Hartley, Conor McKenna

C: Andrew McGrath, Zach Merrett, David Zaharakis

HF: Devon Smith, Cale Hooker, Jake Stringer

F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Joe Daniher, Orazio Fantasia

Foll: Tom Bellchambers, Darcy Parish, Dyson Heppell

I/C: Kyle Langford, James Stewart, David Myers, Travis Colyer

Depth: Martin Gleeson, Aaron Francis, Jordan Ridley, Josh Green, Josh Begley, Kobe Mutch, Jackson Merrett, Matthew Leuenberger, Jordan Houlahan, Mason Redman, Mitch Brown, Patrick Ambrose, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Jayden Laverde, Jake Long, Matt Guelfi, Dylan Clarke, Matt Dea, Sam Draper, Trent Mynott, Luke Lavender, Ben McNiece, Shaun McKernan

Defence

The Bombers have multiple quality defensive options, which made the hardest backline to select so far.

2017 All-Australian Michael Hurley was a lock in my team, given what a great impact he makes when he’s in the team and the leadership that he provides. I decided that Michael Hartley then deserves to play his partner at centre half back over other defensive options such as Cale Hooker, Aaron Francis, Mitch Brown, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, and Matt Dea.

Hartley provides large strength to win the one-on-one contests, and had a career best year in 2017, which made him the preferred option. New recruit Adam Saad comes in immediately with a spot in the back pocket, and will provide plenty of speed and rebound from defensive 50 next year.

Mark Baguley has been an incredibly consistent player form-wise throughout his career, and I predict he will continue to play his role and provide leadership for the team next year. Irish rebounding defender Conor McKenna continues to provide what he needs to the team, and gives them speed, and alongside Adam Saad, they will be a dangerous rebounding pair.

I struggled to find a spot for Brendon Goddard given Andrew McGrath is likely to spend more time in the midfield next year, so I put Goddard on the half back flank to be able to provide leadership and experience to the backline.

Midfield

The number one ruck role was again one of the hardest positions to choose of the five teams I have done so far. Matthew Leuenberger played only seven games last year due to a mix of form and injury problems.

Tom Bellchambers had a better season than Leuenberger, however, both of their best form is similar, which made it hard. I decided to go with Bellchambers in the end, but the Bombers number one ruck is likely to change from week to week.

Darcy Parish has been an incredible young player over his first two seasons, and it seems likely that he’ll take up a role as an onballer following the retirements of Jobe Watson and Brent Stanton.

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell puts his body at every contest, and he will provide bucket loads of leadership and experience to the team. David Zaharakis is another experienced player who will bring x-factor, leadership, and strength to the Bombers team on the wing. 2016 number one pick Andrew McGrath played incredibly well in his first year as a defender going into the midfield when needed.

It has been known that McGrath and Essendon are wanting to have more time in the midfield, so I have placed him on the wing, effectively switching Goddard and McGrath’s roles. 2017 All-Australian Zach Merrett has been brilliant, especially since 2016, and may well be a future Brownlow Medallist so he has been put in the centre as an onballer.

Attack

The Bombers forward line is filled with plenty of x-factor, speed, and only two players with genuine height, which may be the key to a premiership tilt next year. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has shown brilliance since his first year, and there is no doubt he will be in attack based on the excellence and the ability to turn games that he can bring to table.

Joe Daniher is able to play as a back-up ruck as well as a tall forward, plus the fact that he had a career-best year last year giving him the full forward spot. Defender turned forward Cale Hooker is another tall forward who can partner with Daniher and give fantastic support. Being a former defender also gives him a better ability to know what defenders are likely to do in each situation to be able to get ahead of the play.

Orazio Fantasia and Jake Stringer both provide plenty of x-factor, with Stringer also able to play as an onballer. Both of them playing together is most definitely going to excite Channel Seven commentator Brian Taylor.

Devon Smith provide plenty of ‘wow’ moments at the Giants, so expect him to continue to do that at the Bombers.

Interchange

Kyle Langford didn’t play many games last year, but if he can get a big pre-season under his belt and do some regular gym work to develop his body, he’ll get regular games next year to address the need for big-bodied midfielders.

James Stewart played 16 games in his first year at the Bombers, and kicked 22 goals to add a tall forward to their mix, and will also be able to play as ruck depth depending on injuries.

David Myers played all but two games after he came in after round 6 last year, and with the Bombers needing big-bodied mids in the side, Myers will almost definitely take a bench spot. Travis Colyer had a career best year last year, so gets the final bench spot.

The unlucky players

Rebounding defender Martin Gleeson is unlucky not to be in the best 22, but I unfortunately struggled to find a spot for him given they already have Adam Saad and Conor McKenna in the team.

Aaron Francis is a very promising medium defender, and if a spot opens up, Francis may be able to earn it next year. Josh Green is in a similar situation to Gleeson, having played most of last season, but not being a spot available to him given they already have McDonald-Tipungwuti, Fantasia, Smith, and Stringer in the team as small forwards.

Josh Begley played the final three games of the year in 2017, however, despite having plenty of potential, does not get a spot in the best team week in week out. Depending on Bellchambers form next year, Matthew Leuenberger may find himself in and out of the best 22 constantly.

What do you think, Roarers? Do you agree with Essendon’s best 22 for 2018?