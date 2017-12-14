BREAKING: AFL to abolish Match Review Panel in 2018

AFL football boss Steve Hocking has today told media that the league will abandon the match review panel format in 2018, instead appointing Collingwood premiership player Michael Christian as a sole match review officer.
Much-maligned over recent years by football fans for supposed inconsistency and poor understanding of the nature of the game, the match review panel was previously the independent body assigned to combing match footage for reportable offences and subsequently issuing penalties.
But today, general manager of football Steve Hocking announced – alongside a number of sweeping changes to the disciplinary system – that the panel would be scrapped, with longtime MRP member and former Channel 10 commentator Michael Christian to take the reins as match review officer.
Where the MRP was an independent body, Christian will report directly to Hocking and the AFL and will be also be made more widely available to media inquiries than the somewhat-opaque MRP was.
Christian will consult directly with Hocking before issuing any penalties, but the process will reportedly take far less time than it did previously.
Hocking claimed this move would help make the match review process far more understandable for the general public.
“Through the recent 2017 season there was regular public uncertainty on the rationale for key decisions, with only a small number of incidents receiving an explanation or assessed via a full open examination at the AFL Tribunal,” he said.
In order to encourage more tribunal challenges in 2018, the AFL will also remove the penalty reduction for an early guilty plea, meaning players won’t be punished on the field for challenging their suspension.
Failed appeals will, however, incur a $10,000 club fine that will come out of the their football department spending cap.
Other changes to the disciplinary process were announced in Hocking’s conference, including a general increase in all fines for low-level offences and automatic fines for staging, but a removal of the one-match suspension issued for receiving three fines in a season.
AdelaideDocker said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:03pm | ! Report
Good stuff. I feel like these are some much-needed improvements. I particularly like the removal of lengthier suspensions for failed appeals – that always felt a bit unnecessary and somewhat harsh, in my eyes.
Automatic fines for staging will be fun, though.
December 14th 2017 @ 3:10pm
Stirling Coates said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:10pm | ! Report
Definitely need to nip any staging in the bud.
December 14th 2017 @ 3:11pm
Cat said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:11pm | ! Report
They had to remove the 3 fines and your suspended part after it became obvious they wouldn’t give a third fine to certain star players that deserved them.
December 14th 2017 @ 3:17pm
Cat said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
– CHARGES from Thursday and Friday night games will be laid within 24 hours
– Cases referred directly to the Tribunal will attract at least a three-week suspension save for exceptional circumstances.
– Automatic loading for players with bad records has been scrapped.
1st fine = $3k
2nd fine = $5k
3rd fine = $8k
December 14th 2017 @ 3:24pm
Birdman said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:24pm | ! Report
will Christian actually watch every single game to find incidents for review or does he get a package of incidents from the media outlets?
Other than that it seems worth trying.
December 14th 2017 @ 3:35pm
Doctor Rotcod said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:35pm | ! Report
You’d think he might be glazed over by the end of eighteen hours of watching every round
The commentators’ bias will have to be discounted and extra footage invited from the public…
I don’t think one man’s view will necessarily be enough.
Still worth a try
December 14th 2017 @ 3:53pm
Cat said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:53pm | ! Report
No mention that he’d be the only one looking for incidents, only that he will be the sole adjudicator (with approval from Hocking).
December 14th 2017 @ 3:43pm
Mattician6x6 said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:43pm | ! Report
Worth a try and thankfully means we don’t have to listen to Bartel stammer his way thru match review question anymore
December 14th 2017 @ 3:54pm
Cat said | December 14th 2017 @ 3:54pm | ! Report
He quit before last season concluded anyway.