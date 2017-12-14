BREAKING: Third Ashes Test hit by bombshell match-fixing investigation

British newspaper the Sun has handed over a dossier to the ICC supposedly containing evidence of attempts to fix today’s third Ashes Test, reportedly prompting an investigation from world cricket’s governing body.
In an article published on Wednesday (UK time), the Sun claimed two bookmakers offered to sell details of fixed periods of play to undercover reporters.
According to the Sun, the fixers claimed they worked with a number of “puppet” players, as well as a fixer in Australian cricket known as “The Silent Man”. No current England players were named.
The article also alleges the bookmakers had targeted the Big Bash, claiming there were four to five games in which they would get “confirmed news.”
Cricket Australia released a statement in response to the reports, saying they would cooperate fully with any ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.
Full statement from Cricket Australia
The allegations raised by media outlets are of serious concern. Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute.
Cricket Australia will co-operate fully with any ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.
Australian cricket has a long-standing, proactive approach to sports integrity management and Cricket Australia has a dedicated Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) to prevent corruption within Australian domestic comptetitons, including the BBL.
In addition to this, all players participating in CA sanctioned competitions, including the BBL, are required to complete an anti-corruption education session before they can compete.
CA works closely with the ICC ACU on all international fixtures played in Australia.
Players are able to report any suspicions they have on a confidential basis and in the past there has been a strong Australian player culture to do so.
MORE TO COME…
December 14th 2017 @ 9:50am
bazza200 said | December 14th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
We know the sun doesn’t have a great rep but this is never good.
I do think that spot fixing is where the most influence is. However i think most of the aussie players are paid pretty well you would think the risk wouldn’t be worth it.
“the silent man” I wonder if cricket has banned phones in the change rooms like some teams in the NRL have ?
December 14th 2017 @ 9:51am
Joey Johns said | December 14th 2017 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Most worrying thing is the line “works with a World Cup winning Australian All Rounder”
December 14th 2017 @ 10:03am
Don Freo said | December 14th 2017 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Well according to most Roarers, that excludes Mitch Marsh. He’s not an all rounder.
Maybe that why The Silent One missed the tour but operates closely by in the Antipodes.
This would be every bit as accurate as “the Aussies said something and everybody knows…but no one actually did”.
The English press has as much substance as the English cricket team. This will be nothing.
December 14th 2017 @ 9:52am
Jet said | December 14th 2017 @ 9:52am | ! Report
Wow. Gunna make the final WACA test even more spicy!
December 14th 2017 @ 9:55am
Ouch said | December 14th 2017 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Going by The Suns report, it’s an Australian player who is on the take?
December 14th 2017 @ 9:57am
AFL man said | December 14th 2017 @ 9:57am | ! Report
Really? Match fixing in cricket
Next thing you’ll be telling me is Professional Wrestling is not real !
LOL
December 14th 2017 @ 10:01am
jamesb said | December 14th 2017 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Holy crap. That article doesn’t look good. This comes just a few months after the players settled with a pay dispute from CA. That report does insinuate that an Australian player is involved.
Who is the “silent man”? A world cup winning allrounder…..