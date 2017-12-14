BREAKING: Third Ashes Test hit by bombshell match-fixing investigation

British newspaper the Sun has handed over a dossier to the ICC supposedly containing evidence of attempts to fix today’s third Ashes Test, reportedly prompting an investigation from world cricket’s governing body.

In an article published on Wednesday (UK time), the Sun claimed two bookmakers offered to sell details of fixed periods of play to undercover reporters.

According to the Sun, the fixers claimed they worked with a number of “puppet” players, as well as a fixer in Australian cricket known as “The Silent Man”. No current England players were named.

The article also alleges the bookmakers had targeted the Big Bash, claiming there were four to five games in which they would get “confirmed news.”

Cricket Australia released a statement in response to the reports, saying they would cooperate fully with any ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation.

Full statement from Cricket Australia

The allegations raised by media outlets are of serious concern. Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute. Cricket Australia will co-operate fully with any ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation. Australian cricket has a long-standing, proactive approach to sports integrity management and Cricket Australia has a dedicated Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) to prevent corruption within Australian domestic comptetitons, including the BBL. In addition to this, all players participating in CA sanctioned competitions, including the BBL, are required to complete an anti-corruption education session before they can compete. CA works closely with the ICC ACU on all international fixtures played in Australia. Players are able to report any suspicions they have on a confidential basis and in the past there has been a strong Australian player culture to do so.

