Kamau to miss City’s Sydney FC clash

Melbourne City will be without livewire winger Bruce Kamau for their trip to A-League leaders Sydney FC, but coach Warren Joyce has pledged to play without fear against the Sky Blues as he attempts to knock off the champions at his third try.

The clash of the A-League’s two sky blue-clad sides on Friday night sees first against third, but it’s a more important clash for City given their position in the chasing pack.

A loss would have City nine points behind FC in the title race, but Joyce insists his side aren’t thinking about the ladder.

“There’s a long way to go for every side. We’re just looking to win another game, we don’t look any further ahead than that,” he said.

“We try to win the game that’s in front of us and that’s the way I’ll do it for the rest of the season.”

Sydney monstered City in their FFA Cup quarter-final back in September.

The sides met again after City enjoyed a winning run of four games to start the season, when Luke Wilkshire’s shinned goal proved the difference.

Joyce said his side had improved since then and would relish the occasion.

“They’re a good team. They’ve got some good pros and they know their jobs. They make good decisions and have a good manager. That’s why they’ve been successful,” he said.

“(Last time) a mis-hit shot gets them a 1-0 win. We’ve got to build on that.

“They’ve got a team of men and you’ve got to not be fazed by them.

“We’ve got to go into the game with no fear and be on the front foot.”

Kamau’s knee strain means the 22-year-old isn’t yet in the frame for next weekend’s Christmas derby, with pre-season predictions of Fernando Brandan returning in that fixture now also by the wayside.

Brandan is not in full training and may yet have played his last game for the club amid rumours of a January clean-out that will include sidelined Socceroo Neil Kilkenny.

Joyce didn’t address those suggestions but did say every player needed to earn their spot on merit, given the strong performance of 18-year-old debutant Nathaniel Atkinson last week.

“Killer’s no different to Atkinson. He’s got to train and train well and try and force himself into the team,” he said.

“January’s not around yet. Everybody’s trying to fight to get into the team really at the minute, that’s the main concern.”