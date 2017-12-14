“A preposterous piece of work”: Cricket reacts to spot-fixing claims

The cricket world is in shock today after stunning allegations of match fixing surfaced ahead of the thurd Ashes Test.

While the claims alleged some serious misbehaviour, cricket fans were quick to point out a lack of hard evidence, pointing out it was more a case of bookmakers claiming they could fix matches, rather than proving past successes.

Still, plenty of cricket personalities have had their say on the controversy via Twitter.

Will say it again .. If any players or administrators are found guilty of any wrong doing they should be banned from the game for life .. https://t.co/fiUr6mfYf5 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 13, 2017

Speaking to Fox Sports, former Test cricketer Geoff Lawson said he thought video obtained by the Sun looked like “a preposterous piece of work.”

“The numbers they talk are inconsistent,” Lawson said. “You cannot fix Test cricket sessions.”

“We’re waiting on more information, but that looked like a bunch of rubbish to me.”

Fellow former Test cricketer Mike Hussey was equally sceptical, referencing the comprehensive education players receive on the dangers and penalties of match-fixing and saying he’d be “very surprised if it’s true.

“I’d want to see some pretty hard evidence if I [was to] believe something like this was happening.”

That doubt about the veracity of the claims regarding the third Test has been echoed by Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

“We have now received all materials relating to the Sun investigation. We take the allegations extremely seriously and they will be investigated by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit working with anti-corruption colleagues from member countries,” Marshall said.

“From my initial assessment of the material, there is no evidence, either from the Sun or via our own intelligence, to suggest the current Test match has been corrupted. At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that any players in this Test have been in contact with the alleged fixers.

“The allegations are wide-ranging and relate to various forms cricket in several countries, including T20 tournaments. We will look closely at all the information as part of our investigation.