Steve Smith is why Peter Handscomb should not be dropped

It will be a surprise at the toss tomorrow if the Australian XI is unchanged. Following photo shoots with his brother and high praise from Darren Lehmann, Mitch Marsh appears certain to return to the Test team.

However, Australian selectors should look at their captain when determining their final selection.

The unconfirmed (but almost certain) exclusion of Peter Handscomb has been widely criticised.

Handscomb’s previous success at Test level being the prominent argument for his retention.

After all, he has compiled quite the resume during his 12 months in Test cricket, including an average of 47.35, two centuries against Pakistan, 82 in Bangladesh, which cost him 4.5kg and 72 not out to save a Test match in India

Although, Handscomb’s recent form slump has left him vulnerable to the selector’s axe, just like Matt Renshaw.

Unlike Renshaw, his replacement has not banged down the door.

The selector’s need to keep the faith when the proposed replacement has not demanded selection.

So, they must look to the past, in order to benefit the future.

This time four years ago, Steve Smith was in a similar position.

Australia were 2-0 up in their quest to regain the Ashes. Smith was batting at number five, but struggled in Brisbane and Adelaide. 31, 0, 6 and 23* to begin the series, the pressure was on Smith to deliver.

Earlier in the year, Smith scored 92 in Mohali, 89 in Manchester and a maiden century, 138* at the Oval.

Enough to show he had the ability to succeed at Test level.

However, with an unusual technique, Smith looked extremely awkward when dismissed or worked over by high quality bowling.

Sound familiar?

I am not saying Handscomb will become the next Steve Smith.

But, he too could reap the rewards of the selector’s keeping the faith.

Handscomb has shown he can succeed at Test level and who knows?

Just like Smith four years ago, a WACA century could be awaiting.