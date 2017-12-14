Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers game wrap-up

It was the much anticipated grand final rematch, and the Scorchers exacted their revenge as they cruised to a nine-wicket victory over the Sixers in Wollongong on Tuesday.

After both sides got their WBBL|03 campaigns off to explosive starts at North Sydney, the Sixers, unfortunately, forgot to pack their fireworks for the trip south. The pace/spin combination of Katherine Brunt and Emma King stymied any of the attacking flair seen from the opening round.

It was only new recruit, Erin Burns, who offered a chance of a salvo mission for the Sixers, but the balls wasted by Ellyse Perry (15 off 30) and the rest of the batting order ensured the Sixers were only an outside chance of defending their modest total of 122.

That outside chance evaporated very quickly for the defending premiers, as the Scorchers opening pair of Elyse Villani and Nicole Bolton methodically went about chasing down the target, putting on 106 for the first wicket.

The visitors eventually got over the line with nine wickets and 12 balls to spare, sending an ominous message to the rest of the competition. The miserable day continued for Perry, conceding 22 off her two overs, while off-spinner Lauren Smith also came in for particular punishment, finishing with the unflattering figures of 0/33 off three overs.

Highlight: The steel evident on the faces of each and every single Scorchers fielder as they produced a magnificent fielding performance.

Lowlight: Offie Lauren Smith now tries to flight and impart more side-spin, without the strength of speed to pull it off. The youngster has been far too easy to pick off, and may need to return to the darts of old. Both Villani and Bolton dealt with her comfortably, smacking her for three sixes.

Clutch Play: English firebrand, Katherine Brunt, produced a spectacular run-out off her own bowling. Her bowl-sprint-dive-turn-throw-OUT! play said more about her effort, intensity and leadership than it did about her impressive athleticism. Boy, didn’t she love it, too!

Match-winner: Villani was quite rightly awarded the man of the match honours for her sublime 74*. The importance of Brunt, however, taking the wicket of the explosive Healy for 15 after she had smacked three boundaries in the opening over, running out the dangerous Kapp and conceding less than five runs per over cannot be understated. Lifted when the game was really on the line.