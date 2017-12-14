Third Test preview: Five thoughts

Australia head to Perth looking to wrap up the Ashes against an under-fire England side. Here I give my thoughts on the Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Marsh debate as well as why it’s not always a bad thing to drop a player.

Plus do England have cultural problem in their team? Can they bounce here here in Perth? Here are my five burning issues.

1. Handscomb can bounce back if dropped

Against most popular opinion, I think it might be the right time to give Peter Handscomb a spell. That’s not to say it’s not a very harsh decision against a guy who does average 47 through 12 Tests, however its clear he is struggling at the moment.

On the flip side Handscomb might be seen as a potential Australian captain down the line, so that’s one thing the Australian selectors might be heavily weighing up before they pull the trigger on this move.

While Handscomb’s issue appears very technique based at the moment, like all batsmen at that level, I’m sure it’s at least 50 per cent mental. Handscomb would have heard all the outside noise the past couple of weeks, and it becomes very difficult to block out.

When people like Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne are picking adapt your game it would only be natural to doubt yourself.

Despite the team winning the first two Tests, Handscomb’s mind would be scrambled and he would know he was under pressure. That’s why cricket really is the toughest game of all because, despite it being a team sport, it is layered in individual battles.

Even in a winning side, you can have guys on top of the world and guys that would be down in the dumps or fretting like Handscomb.

My overall thoughts on his technique is that a player doesn’t get to where he is, and average over 60 on his first summer, with massive technique problems. You see players all over the world with home spun techniques, so I think it’s more a combination of mental pressure and the fact his technique has become a little exaggerated under that pressure.

I like Handscomb as a character because he is understated, intelligent and, by all accounts, a pretty humble guy, so I will back him to bounce back, even if he does get the chop.

2. Dropping players isn’t always bad

No one feels good when they get dropped however when you look back over the last 20 years there are a number of success stories through adversity in our Test batting ranks.

Consider some of the best batsmen Australia have produced over the past 20 years, and they have all been dropped at various points in their career – Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, even going back to Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and the Waugh twins.

While I’m sure they didn’t enjoy it at the time, I reckon most might say it ended up being a good thing in the context of their career. The really mentally strong players, and strong characters, get another layer of resolve and determination about them when they go through something like being dropped from the team.

Whether they go back and work harder, or simply stay the course and put more runs on the board, they often come back second time around a more complete batsman. That’s why I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing dropping Handscomb, a relatively young batsman at the age of 25.

3. Mitchell Marsh could fire

I know Mitchell Marsh has had a very underwhelming Test career to date. However, for me, it’s obvious why the selectors keep going back to the well. It took Shane Watson 15-20 Tests before finding his feet as a Test all-rounder, and it took Andrew Flintoff time to establish himself as one of the world’s best.

It’s a tough role to fill at times before you work out exactly what sort of all rounder you are and what your strengths are. I’m not suggesting Marsh can be the next Watson or Flintoff, however he is not a million miles off like most people think.

I like the fact he has gone back to Western Australia and taken on the captaincy and got some runs under his belt. I think he looked like a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders last time he played Test cricket for Australia.

When you’re the captain, you naturally think more about winning and tactical changes than your own game, and I think that actually helps a player like Marsh who might overthink things.

My advice would be very simple – bat naturally, not like a Test Match Number 6. He looked betwixt and between last time, trying to play proper cricket shots and bat responsibly rather than just murder the ball and clear his head and play with the full face.

England are reeling at the moment and, with his brother doing well and in front of his home crowd, I believe there is some momentum there to suggest he might surprise a few people over the next few weeks if selected.

4. Do England have a culture problem?

Kevin Pietersen can hardly disguise his disdain for English cricket at the moment commentating for Channel Nine. It made me laugh when he tweeted a few little “Come on Englands” when they managed somewhat of a fightback in Adelaide as, if the truth be told, I’m sure he hopes they get swept 5-0.

What I did find interesting though was in Pietersen’s book he constantly referral to an almost batters vs bowlers culture battle within the team. The fact that the likes of Jim Anderson, Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann would be quick to jump on some of the batsmen if they misfielded. This was somewhat backed up by Ricky Ponting and some of the Australian players that played against some of those English sides.

Now going off what Pietersen and Australian players that were rivals of against this England camp might not exactly be a fair insight into what the camp is really like I concede.

However I’m just wondering now whether there is an element of truth, given we are hearing word from the camp that a few players didn’t back Joe Root’s decision to bowl first in Adelaide.

While I thought it was a real howler from Root, once you get on the field you have to back your captain’s decision 100 per cent and portray good body language. Both Anderson and Broad looked unhappy bowling on Day 1, and their body language suggested they didn’t really want to be out there.

I’m not sure whether that is a lack of respect for their captain, but it did hint to me that these guys can occasionally bring about a negative influence in a youngish team.

They have been great players both Anderson an Broad and might be hugely popular ones, however Anderson has had plenty to say off the field through the press and I just wonder whether Joe Root has full control over this team.

5. England in damage control

Make no mistake, England are reeling and in damage control coming into the third Test. I forecast at the start of the summer things could quickly fall apart for the tourists this summer should they lose their first couple of Tests, and I don’t really get the sense they’re about to turn it around at the moment.

While those two incidents in bars are stupid, if England were winning 2-0 we would be hearing very little about them.

Reasonably trivial things like exist in winning teams too. Winning teams have players that don’t get on, or are not best mates, or play up occasionally. However, we don’t often hear about that because there winning and it becomes part of a “good culture” or a “relaxed environment.

But when a team is losing, expect them to get picked apart. The media here in Australia, like in the UK, will jump on a wounded animal if they give them the ammunition, and England are giving the Aussie media and team plenty of ammo at the moment.

For that they only have themselves to blame, I’m afraid, as at 2-0 down they really need to adopt a siege mentality and go underground for a while. Given they currently hold the Ashes we could still yet have a great series if England can get back to 2-1 in Perth, but I’m not exactly holding my breath.