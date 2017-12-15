BBL07 season preview: Perth Scorchers

The Perch Scorchers are the most successful franchise in the Big Bash League, having claimed a third title in BBL06 last year. Can they dominate another summer of T20 cricket or are they in for a bumpier road this season?

BBL06 Record – Champions. First in regular season, five wins, three losses, defeated Sydney Sixers in the grand final.

Titles – three

Semi-final Appearances – six

Current Squad

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Voges (c), Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Coach

Justin Langer

Notable Ins

None

Notable Outs

Ian Bell (England), James Muirhead

Overseas player rating: David Willey

England all-rounder David Willey will be the only international player on the Perth Scorchers’ list this summer. The Scorchers made a conscious decision not to chase another overseas import this summer given the strength of their local players.

While that might seem admirable, I still think it is a risk, particularly with a few of the Scorchers involved in the Australian set-up at present.

Willey has been impressive for the Scorchers over the past couple of seasons and will be looking to make another big impact in BBL07. The explosive short-form star has played a pivotal part in the Scorchers’ past two seasons, taking a total of 17 wickets with best figures of 2-15.

Willey is a hugely experienced T20 player, having taken 132 wickets from 137 games at an average of 21. He also averages 24 with the bat, at a high strike rate of 137.

Batting rating

I actually have some doubts over the Scorchers’ batting this year. Perth will be severely tested if indeed both Marsh boys are playing Test cricket through the BBL campaign.

They have not re-signed Ian Bell, and go in without an overseas batting import. Whilst Shaun Marsh had a poor year last year for the Scorchers, he has still generally been an incredibly reliable performer at the top of the order.

Mitchell Marsh would be a massive miss with his ability to clear the ropes, while Cameron Bancroft was more a fringe player but still added to the squad’s depth.

Much will fall on the experience of Michael Klinger and Adam Voges, as well as all-rounders Hilton Cartwright and Ashton Turner, to step up this year. I’m not saying they won’t, but I wouldn’t see this as the strongest batting group if both Marsh boys are missing.

Spin bowling rating

I wouldn’t describe it as the biggest strength of the Scorchers’ team, however at the WACA you probably only need serviceable spin bowlers.

Ashton Agar really improved as last year’s campaign went on and, while I don’t believe he is an elite T20 spinner, he should be reliable enough to give the team four overs. Ashton Turner is not overly penetrative, but can bowl flat and fast and be difficult to get underneath going around the wicket.

With their devastating pace attack, the spinners only need to do a good holding job and, given these guys spin the ball opposite ways, it’s a decent variation that the Scorchers can use if their quicks fail to fire.

Seam bowling rating

“Wow” was my first reaction to looking at the Scorchers’ fast bowling stocks. This is by far the best fast bowling line-up in the competition.

They not only have pace and fire, but experience and good changeup bowlers. Mitchell Johnson is the pace spearhead, still capable of ruffling a batsman’s feathers, while they have real quality returning from injury in Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff.

Then, you have proven T20 performers like David Willey and Andrew Tye, with Tye proving a BBL gun in past campaigns with his effective death bowling and great use of slower balls.

If anything, the Scorchers probably have too many quicks and could do with another batsman or two. However, I can’t see this side conceding more than 160 too many times this season with this pace attack.

The gun – Mitchell Johnson

Really, there are a host of candidates in this squad, however, it’s hard to go past the left arm gunslinger that is a fresh and fired up Mitchell Johnson.

I thought Johnson might be a risk heading into last year’s BBL06 off the back of no cricket. However, after a sluggish start, he became the best and the most influential bowler in the competition, especially in the finals where he was outstanding.

Johnson took 13 wickets at an average of 15, which was the fourth most in the competition. However, it was his economy rate which was simply outstanding, going for just 5.91 an over, to be the only seamer that went at less than six runs per over.

The smokey – Nathan Coulter-Nile

I say Coulter-Nile is the Smokey, not because he is not established, but because he has not played much cricket over the past couple of seasons and could add plenty of spice to an already dynamic Scorchers’ outfit.

Coulter-Nile was in fine form in Australia’s recent ODI tour of India, and appears to be getting back to somewhere near his best form. Coulter-Nile has 106 wickets from 85 T20 games at an average of 22, and an economy rate under eight runs per over.

He also has the ability to come in at No. 8 and clear the ropes, and is a real athlete in the field.

The flop – Hilton Cartwright

Hilton Cartwright might just be one of the best prospects in Australian cricket, however, he struggles in the T20 format.

He has an excellent first class record, averaging 47 with the bat, has debuted for Australia in 50-over cricket as well as playing three Test matches. However, he struggled to get into the Scorchers’ side last year which is full of depth and power with both bat and ball.

Cartwright is more a classical batsman and, while he is a strong boy, he finds it difficult to manipulate the ball and play inventive shots.

Cartwright’s struggles are obvious in his numbers in T20 cricket, with an average of just 22 from 16 games with the bat, and a poor strike rate of 107. He has also only managed to pick up two wickets in that time frame.

The Circuiter – Mitchell Marsh They don’t call it the Wild West for nothing, and most professional sportsmen from Perth love a good circuit.

In this regard, Mitchell Marsh would be in the prime of his career being an established player and local boy.

Marsh would have learned well from his older brother, who also enjoys a good time, and would know just about every swanky bar in the West. He’ll be sure to lead his teammates into battle over the summer off the field as well as on.

Verdict – Fifth

Maybe I’m a fool but I think this could be the first year the Scorchers miss the finals.

I think they will win roughly half their games, which puts them in that middle part of the table. The Scorchers are a powerhouse in BBL cricket, having won three titles and amazingly competed in five of the six Grand finals to date.

Put simply, they are a juggernaut and, under the expert tutelage of Justin Langer, you would expect them to make the finals for the seventh year running.

However, I have some serious doubts this season about their batting. I just don’t know if an aging Michael Klinger and Adam Voges can do enough if both Marsh boys are missing, and without an overseas batting import.

I still think their fast bowling attack will be lethal with the likes of Johnson, Coulter-Nile, Tye and Richardson, which is surely the best seam attack in the competition.

There are maybe a few doubts over their spinners in Agar and Turner, although Agar improved significantly last season. They love playing in their home conditions and it would still take a brave man to say they won’t make the finals, but I just don’t love their batting this year.

The Prophet’s verdict

“The Verdict above stinks – that bloke must have his eyes painted on if he thinks Perth will miss the finals. The Scorchers are a quality outfit, expertly drilled by coach Langer.

“These boys love winning just as much as they love a good circuit, and I see them cruising into the finals this year and putting together a strong title defence.”