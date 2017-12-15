Crucial hour may swing Ashes: England camp

One looming hour could make or break England’s Ashes series, century-maker Dawid Malan says.

Malan reckons the third Test against Australia could hinge on the first hour of Friday’s play at Perth’s WACA Ground.

England resume on day two in a powerful position at 4-305, with Malan unbeaten on 110 and Jonny Bairstow not out 75.

With the tourist’s 2-0 down in the five-match series, Malan says pressing home England’s advantage in Friday’s opening hour is crucial to get them back in the series.

“If we we give them any sniff in that first hour with the second new ball, we will give the momentum right back to them,” Malan said.

“So we’re going to have to be quite ruthless in the way we play … put them under pressure and get some more overs in their legs.”

Australia’s second new ball is only eight overs old, with Malan and Bairstow seeking to expand their 175-run partnership – the pair were united with England wobbling at 4-131.

The duo survived a hostile period of short-pitched bowling in Thursday’s middle session from Australia’s pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

“I really enjoyed the pace that these guys are coming with,” Malan said.

“You play county cricket and you’re more worried about your front pad getting blown off or being nicked off to someone (bowling) at 78mph with dibbly dobblies.

“So I have really enjoyed the challenge of facing these guys.

“They have tested you in different ways and not only technically but tested your heart as well.

“It’s obviously not comfortable; you don’t really feel like you’re enjoying it at the time.

“But looking back, it’s great fun to get through those situations.”