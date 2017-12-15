Five thoughts from Day 1 of the third Ashes Test

My five thoughts from Day 1 in Perth as England showed some resolve to take the upper hand in the game.

1. England bring series to life

A besieged England breathed life into an Ashes series that was threatening to turn into a rout with their best batting day of the series on Day 1 in Perth. Joe Root was met with some ironic cheers and managed a wry smile when he won the Toss for the third straight time in the series and elected to bat, after his decision to bowl backfired spectacularly in Adelaide.

The tourists finished Day 1 on 4/305 after an outstanding unbroken 174-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow. Malan brought up his maiden first-class century, while Bairstow finally capitalised on the good form he has shown this series with a classy 75 not out.

Australia had their chances to nail England to the floor, however were left to rue a couple of missed chances in the slips, as well as some balls flying through the gully region that escaped the fielder’s grasp.

At 4/131, the hosts would have sensed more blood in the water, however they were forced to toil in the Perth heat as the English batsmen finally attacked Nathan Lyon with success and dominated the final three hours of the day.

If the tourists can push on past 400 today, they will be firmly in control of this Test match, with the fact they bowled Australia out for under 140 in their last innings firmly in their minds.

2. Malan shows character and quality under pressure

I imagine there is nothing quite like a maiden century at the highest level to prove to yourself you belong there. All batsmen suffer from some form of self-doubt, and David Malan looked more relieved than anything when he achieved his first Test century yesterday.

Achieving it against a world-class attack in the most hostile fast bowling environment in world cricket should only add to his confidence. Malan averaged 24 from seven Tests coming into Perth and, despite looking the part and playing some fighting knocks in the series, he would have known he was under pressure coming in.

What impressed me so much about his innings was the time he appeared to have, often playing the ball late and never looking rushed. He managed to pull the ball with authority and score off the back foot against steepling bounce and some hostile bowling from the home quicks.

Malan can now relax in that he will know this hundred has given him another 5-10 Tests of credit points in the bank. This can be like gold for a batsman as they don’t feel like they’re playing for their spot every Test, and can play more freely and with a clearer head.

3. Cook’s struggles continue

It was a great effort by some of England’s lesser lights yesterday to put the team in a position of strength with the bat given the continued struggles of their two most senior and classy batsman.

I said after Adelaide Alastair Cook might just not be the player he once was and, while all players go through form slumps, Cook’s current dip may be a little more terminal.

He did nothing to dispel that yesterday as he was trapped plumb in front by a straight ball he was late on. Cook didn’t even bother to look at the umpire’s decision as he trudged off the WACA. A magnificent achievement of 150 Test matches should have been a time to celebrate for Cook, however his total return of 69 runs for the series, at an average of 13, is of big concern.

Contrastingly, Joe Root has looked in great nick all series, so he would be mighty frustrated by being strangled down the leg side and failing to convert on another start yesterday. Root has two half-centuries, as well as two starts of 15 and 20, but only averages 32 for a series in which he needs to average 50 for England to truly turn the tide.

4. WACA goes out with a bang

Hosting its final Ashes Test yesterday, the WACA reminded us of why we will miss it when it is gone. It might have lost a bit of its lustre and reputation over the past decade, however this pitch was fast and bouncy enough yesterday to make for compelling viewing.

It was a fitting tribute to a grand old venue that will be impossible to replace. There was a great mix of hostile bowling, aggressive batting, and a typically buoyant atmosphere at one of the most intimidating and dilapidated grounds in world cricket.

I love the charm and unique characteristics of old stadiums, and the WACA has that, from the old grass hill to the steepling bounce and pace to the lightning fast outfield.

The new stadium up the road might be great for AFL, however it will have a lot to live up to if it’s going to provide the same entertainment and uniqueness that the WACA has over a long period of time.

5. Paine masterclass overshadowed

Yesterday, the best player for Australia on the field wasn’t one of their bowlers, but the man doing the donkey work behind the stumps in Tim Paine.

Paine put on a masterclass of wicketkeeping yesterday. He looked that silky and polished behind the stumps that he made keeping look easy, when the truth of the matter is it is anything but.

Wicketkeeping, along with bowling leg spin, would have to rate as the two hardest jobs in cricket. Ninety overs on a hot day of crouching over, constantly running up to the stumps, the ball smashing into your gloves from three fast bowlers at 140 kph, and diving both ways.

While leg spin is often acknowledged as much as a tough craft, wicketkeepers rarely steal the headlines or are appreciated as much as they should be – make one mistake and you’re a villain, while go about your business effectively and it’s par for the course.

Paine was a hugely controversial pick coming into the summer, however he demonstrated here exactly why the selectors and Steve Smith decided to pluck him from relative obscurity. He showed he is by far and away the best gloveman in the country and, if he can stay fit and keep making some handy contributions with the bat, he could be set for a fabulous twilight to an interrupted career.